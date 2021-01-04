Chase Iron Eyes and the Last Real Indians are Moving to RepItSocial

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of the Last Real Indians, Chase Iron Eyes, gave the following statement to RepItSocial:

Facebook is compromised. The old racist and divisive rhetoric has found a home on Facebook. Although we'll still maintain a presence there, I am very encouraged to announce our move to RepItSocial, a new source of inspiration and expression from the culture bearers of these lands. We deserve a place where hate will be crushed, and we are excited to create our universe and "Rep It" the way we want on this new social media app.

Chase Iron Eyes, Founder of Last Real Indians RepItSocial, a new social media app for BIPOC

We are colonialism's worst nightmare and the world's saving grace. We didn't create this fiction of "race" but we know full well the consequences of not having full control of our agency. RepItSocial isn't a place for only BIPOC, but it's a space for those embracing their roots; that includes our White brothers and sisters helping all of us deconstruct the nature of privilege and false supremacy. American demographics have already shifted and so should our voice. Everyone is ready for the truth and ready to welcome those who tell it, those who listen, those who move, those who watch, those who get in good trouble and those who bail them out, those who dance, those who sing, those who create, those who appreciate, those who give, those who receive, those who express and those who perceive. We're all in this together. We don't need to fit in with a formerly "dominant" culture; it's time they fit in with us. Let's Rep reality and keep moving, building towards a more united future. (Chase Iron Eyes, Last Real Indians)

D'Oyen Fraser, creator of RepItSocial asserts, "We're pleased to embrace Chase and the Last Real Indians, in recognizing that RepItSocial is the new face of social media for all things BIPOC."

President of RepItSocial, Jefferi K. Lee, adds that Chase's remarks speak to James Baldwin's classic quote, "You have to decide who you are and force the world to deal with you, not with its idea of you." We don't say it. We REP IT!

