CHASE PROPERTIES EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH CREEKSIDE PLAZA IN ITHACA, NY, AND WAYNESBORO TOWN CENTER IN WAYNESBORO, VA

Chase Properties is pleased to announce two significant retail acquisitions: Creekside Plaza in Ithaca, New York, and Waynesboro Town Center in Waynesboro, Virginia. These additions align with Chase Properties' strategy of investing in dominant retail centers in secondary and tertiary markets with limited competition.

Built in 2001, the 180,000-square-foot shopping center is currently 95% leased and boasts anchor tenants such as Dick's Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble, and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The property also benefits from the adjacent Wegmans Food Market, which generates strong and consistent customer traffic.

Waynesboro Town Center is a 170,810-square-foot retail hub, strategically located along the I-81 corridor in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. Built in 2007, the center is currently 98% leased and shadow-anchored by Target and Kohl's. Its tenant mix includes Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Burlington, and Michaels.

Andrew Kline, Co-CEO of Chase Properties, highlighted these acquisitions' significance within the company's broader investment strategy:

"We are thrilled to acquire two dominant shopping centers which perfectly align with our strategy of owning and managing well located properties in secondary and tertiary markets. Creekside Plaza and Waynesboro Town Center have strong tenant rosters with a proven history of robust sales performance. Their positions as the primary retail destinations in their areas, coupled with best-in-class shadow anchors and access to large trade areas, ensure their continued appeal and growth, making them valuable additions to our retail portfolio."



With these acquisitions, Chase Properties continues to focus on investing in well-positioned, high-quality retail assets in smaller markets, ensuring long-term growth and value for its investors.

