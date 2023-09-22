CHASE PROPERTIES EXPANDS RETAIL PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITIONS OF DEERTRACE KOHLER SHOPPING CENTER IN KOHLER, WI AND MATTOON MARKET PLACE IN MATTOON, IL

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Properties, a leading real estate investment and management firm, proudly announces the successful acquisitions of Deertrace Kohler and Mattoon Marketplace.

Deertrace Kohler is a best-in-class open-air shopping center located in the heart of Kohler, Wisconsin. Constructed in 2001, Deertrace Kohler spans 171,366 square feet and is strategically positioned on 19.2 acres, offering a vibrant retail destination for both residents and visitors.

Kohler, WI & Mattoon, IL

Deertrace Kohler is a key addition to Chase Properties' expanding portfolio, exemplifying the company's commitment to investing in premier retail properties. Deertrace Kohler is occupied by a diverse tenant mix that showcases a high credit profile. Notable tenants include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, Ulta, Five Below and Dollar Tree, contributing to a dynamic and well-rounded shopping experience for all visitors. The shopping center is also shadow anchored by nationally recognized retailers Target and Home Depot.

Mattoon Marketplace in Mattoon, IL is centrally located approximately two hours northeast of St. Louis and three hours south of Chicago. The 73,226 square foot property is anchored by PetSmart, Hibbett Sporting Goods, Aspen Dental, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dollar Tree and adjacent to Super Walmart. The property is 95% occupied.

Mattoon Marketplace is the premier shopping center in Mattoon, benefiting from a large trade area and exceptional traffic counts. The shopping center will benefit further as Mattoon experiences an increase in visitors as a result of the Emerald Acres Sports Connection, which recently broke ground and will encompass 150 acres.

"We are excited to close on these acquisitions, which are terrific additions to our portfolio of dominant open-air shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets. These are great examples of our ability to execute on attractive opportunities despite the challenging capital markets environment," said Andy Kline, Co-CEO of Chase Properties.

Chase Properties' track record of successful retail property management positions it as an industry leader in delivering value to tenants and the surrounding community.

For more information about Chase Properties and its expanding portfolio of premier retail properties, please visit www.chaseprop.com

About Chase Properties

Chase Properties, celebrating its 50th year in business, is a real estate investment and management firm with a focus on retail, industrial and multifamily properties. The company acquires and manages prime open-air shopping centers across 21 states. Chase Properties is known as America's Small Market Experts and continues to expand its portfolio, while being dedicated to their tenants, investors and the communities they serve.

