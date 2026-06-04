Chase Scolnick and Kay Anderle Recognized by Chambers USA 2026 as Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP Earns Band 1 Ranking in California Commercial Litigation

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP ("KAS"), one of the nation's premier trial boutiques, is pleased to announce that Chambers USA has again recognized the firm and its attorneys among the leaders of the legal profession in its 2026 rankings.

KAS received a Band 1 ranking in California for Litigation: General Commercial (Highly Regarded), reaffirming its reputation as one of the country's leading trial and litigation firms. Chambers also individually recognized partners Chase Scolnick and Kay Anderle in California for Litigation: General Commercial (Band 4).

Widely regarded as the legal profession's most prestigious ranking publication, Chambers USA bases its rankings on extensive independent research and interviews with clients, peers, and leading practitioners.

Chambers praised Chase Scolnick as "a truly gifted trial lawyer" whose personable style makes "his cross-examinations all the more lethal." Chambers further noted his "excellent precision in witness examination," "excellent communication and lawyering skills," and described him as "a leader in our legal community."

Chambers described Kay Anderle as "a brilliant strategist" who "possesses great strategic vision" and is "an exceptional leader with perfect judgment honed over a career of excellence in both the public and private sectors."

Founded by nationally recognized trial lawyers Jennifer Keller and Kay Anderle, KAS handles some of the nation's most complex and high-profile disputes, including commercial litigation, intellectual property, securities, entertainment, antitrust, white collar, partnership, and other bet-the-company matters.

The Chambers recognition follows a series of nationally significant trial victories. In 2024, KAS secured a $292.5 million jury verdict for Guardant Health against Natera, one of the largest false advertising verdicts in Lanham Act history and the largest verdict in California in 2024 according to TopVerdict. In 2022, KAS secured a complete defense verdict for Kevin Spacey in Anthony Rapp v. Kevin Spacey, one of the most closely watched trials of the #MeToo era.

KAS attorneys have secured more than $1 billion in verdicts and judgments and have successfully defended clients facing hundreds of millions of dollars in alleged exposure. The firm's courtroom record, strategic advocacy, and trial capabilities continue to distinguish it among the nation's leading litigation boutiques.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP