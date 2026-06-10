Jennifer Keller Named to Daily Journal's "Top Women Lawyers" List for the 17th Time

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is pleased to announce that founding partner Jennifer Keller has been named to the Los Angeles Daily Journal and San Francisco Daily Journal list of Top Women Lawyers 2026. This marks the seventeenth time Keller has received the prestigious honor, a distinction that reflects her sustained excellence as one of the nation's leading trial lawyers.

Widely recognized as one of America's premier courtroom advocates, Jennifer represents both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes commercial litigation, intellectual property disputes, and white-collar matters. Over the course of her career, she has achieved landmark trial victories in some of the country's most significant and closely watched cases, earning national and international recognition for her advocacy, trial strategy, and courtroom success.

Jennifer is ranked among the nation's leading litigators by both Chambers USA and Chambers Global. In 2026, Chambers USA awarded her its elite "Star Individual" designation for Commercial Litigation in California, Chambers' highest distinction. She is also ranked Band 1 Nationwide in Litigation: Trial Lawyers by Chambers USA and Band 1 in Litigation: Trial Lawyers by Chambers Global. Her many additional honors include induction into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, recognition as one of Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," designation as a Lawdragon Legend, and being ranked the No. 1 attorney in Southern California by Super Lawyers in both 2020 and 2021.

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is one of the nation's premier trial boutiques, handling high-stakes disputes across a broad range of practice areas, including commercial litigation, intellectual property, securities, white-collar defense, real estate, antitrust, entertainment and sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery and bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership and shareholder disputes. The firm's attorneys have secured more than $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs and have successfully defeated claims seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner



Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP