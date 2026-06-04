Jennifer Keller Receives Chambers USA's Elite "Star Individual" Designation for Commercial Litigation in California

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is pleased to announce that founding partner Jennifer Keller has received Chambers USA's elite "Star Individual" designation for Commercial Litigation in California in the 2026 edition of Chambers and Partners. Chambers is widely regarded as the legal profession's most prestigious and selective ranking publication.

The "Star Individual" designation is Chambers' highest distinction, reserved for lawyers at the pinnacle of the profession who receive extraordinary recognition from clients and peers for their trial achievements, legal strategy, and reputation. The honor is exceptionally selective. Currently, only four California attorneys are recognized by Chambers as "Star Individuals," placing Keller among the nation's most elite trial lawyers.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's premier trial lawyers, Keller is ranked Band 1 Nationwide in Litigation: Trial Lawyers by Chambers USA and Band 1 in Chambers Global Litigation: Trial Lawyers. These rankings recognize her as one of the leading courtroom advocates in the United States and around the world. Over decades of extraordinary courtroom success, Keller has built a reputation as one of the country's most formidable and respected commercial litigators.

Chambers sources praised Keller in exceptional terms, including: "Jennifer Keller is a visionary leader and a fearless courtroom advocate and strategist. She is the best of the best when it comes to trial and legal talent." Another source commented, "Jennifer is the strongest and most well-rounded lawyer in the industry. She is lethal in trials. Jennifer is the very best at dealing with judges."

Over the course of a 48-year career, Keller has secured some of the nation's most significant trial victories across a broad range of high-stakes matters. Her accomplishments have earned her California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards in three separate years and across multiple practice areas. She is also a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and has been inducted into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, an honor bestowed on only 38 attorneys in history.

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is one of the nation's premier trial boutiques, handling high-stakes jury trials and complex litigation nationwide.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP