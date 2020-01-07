Chase the Diverse Flavors of Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week (Jan. 24-31, 2020)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is pleased to present "Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week," from Jan. 24- 31, 2020. This week-long dining event, formerly called Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week, is part of "Visit California Restaurant Month."

Participating Dine Alhambra restaurants include: Limerick's Tavern, Charlie's Trio, Vinos at Trios (a.k.a. Vino's Back Alley), 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Diner on Main, Big Catch Seafood, Bon Appetea Caf?, Mahan Indian, Panasia Sweet and Savory, Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine, Baja Cali Fish & Tacos, The Chicken Koop, and Yang's Kitchen.

Foodies can expect flavorful, multi-cultural cuisines with prices that promise to delight the palate and wallet thanks to specials and prix-fixe menus. Select eateries are offering 2-3 course menus priced anywhere from $10 -$25 for lunch and $20 – $40 for dinner. Diners can call and make reservations, or visit the restaurants and ask for their "Dine Alhambra" prix-fixe menus.

This year's roster also includes new and exciting additions. Yang's Kitchen, which opened just several months ago, will feature organically sourced, Asian Fusion dishes such as their buzz-worthy Pork Strozzapreti, Scallion Pancake Wrap, and Beef Noodle Soup on their restaurant week menus. Popular gastropub, the Chicken Koop Alhambra, will serve comfort-based favorites like their Roasted Garlic Chicken, Empanadas, Chicken and Waffles, and Fried Chicken Sandwiches. While Baja Cali Fish & Tacos (Alhambra locations only) will spice things up with their ceviche and selection of tacos, some with plant-based options.

Returning restaurants, Limericks Tavern and 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, have new items and new menus, respectively. Expect concoctions like Drunken Mushrooms, Spicy Irish Potatoes, Buffalo Cauliflower, and Lomo Saltado from Limericks; and Spicy Jambalaya, Pork Schnitzel, and sweet Bread Pudding from 38 Degrees.

Current DABA president Liza Rodriguez commented, "We are thrilled to hold our third restaurant week, and foodies are hungry for it, as there's something for everyone." She added, "I hope that local residents, as well as diners in Greater Los Angeles, will come out and discover all the flavors of Downtown Alhambra. We have some great gems definitely worth driving through L.A. traffic for!"

Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week website: https://dinealhambrarestaurantweek.com/

About Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA)

The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is an extension of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce. DABA focuses on a concentrated area known as the "Alhambra Mosaic," a mix of restaurants, retail shops, specialty boutiques, cafés, and entertainment venues, centrally located on Main Street and an adjacent one-mile radius. More info: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownAlhambra/

