ChaseData Announces the Launch of its New Brand, DialedIn.

They have spent more than twenty years delivering Dialer and Call Center software as ChaseData Corp, and the time has come to rename themselves with a more recognizable brand that better reflects the company's technology and values. "What better time than now to be DialedIn , the new company name and enhanced CCaaS product line," says CEO of DialedIn , Ahmed Macklai.

More than just a name change, it brings along improvements to the current product and company. Here are a few things to check…

Engineered to ensure top reliability and system stability.

Meticulous measures to check every number with their Clean CallerID framework so numbers can come up clean and not be flagged as SPAM or Scam likely.

Working close to carrier partners to ensure high quality and accurate delivery of calls within the Stir Shaken protocol that the FCC approved in 2022.

Enhanced and optimized Answering Machine Detection (AMD) so agents spend more time talking to live people rather than being sent to voicemail, as their careful analysis is showing for operations already using it.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era for our company under its new brand name," said CEO of DialedIn , Ahmed Macklai. "Our current and future customers will have access to an enhanced user experience unrivaled in our industry."

And they won't stay still. Their DialedIn Agent Assistant is already in its pilot phase. It uses machine learning, text to speech, speech to text, and other state of the art technologies to optimize reaching leads and customers before agents.

DialedIn 's goal is to help customers achieve maximum productivity gains. They are confident that their new look and feel, with its enhanced capabilities, reflect that.

For more information about DialedIn , please visit: chasedatacorp.com

To arrange an interview with Ahmed Macklai, CEO of DialedIn , please contact the company at 1.954.246.4086 or 1.888.739.8218, or email [email protected].

