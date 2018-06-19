Chase's Calendar of Events Officially Adds TRC's Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day

Because mercury containing thermostats are a hazard to the environment, TRC recognized the need to call greater attention to the issue. "The creation of Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day is an important milestone in our nearly 20-year effort to remove mercury containing thermostats from homes and businesses," said Ryan L. Kiscaden, executive director, TRC.

TRC explained that while they have been the force behind the removal of millions of mercury containing thermostats from homes and business, millions more potentially remain. Growing programmable and smart thermostat sales means many consumers are replacing these older models and are often unsure of what to do with them. The Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day will offer consumers a clear, concise, and easy way to dispose of them safely.

"The day serves as a reminder to everyone that if you still have a mercury containing thermostat, please have it replaced by a competent contractor who will ensure that it is safely recycled," Kiscaden said.

Kiscaden said TRC is grateful to be included in Chase's 2019 listing. The prestigious publication is seen as the bible for celebratory events by libraries, broadcast and print media, event planners, publicists, speakers and other news outlets.

The 2019 edition will become available in September 2018. It is available at https://bit.ly/2LS65Ln.

Organizations and individuals interested in learning more information about Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day should visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.4 million thermostats, containing 11 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

CONTACT: Tom Peric, 856-874-0049, tom@thegalileo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chases-calendar-of-events-officially-adds-trcs-recycle-your-mercury-thermostat-day-300668912.html

SOURCE Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Related Links

http://www.thermostat-recycle.org

