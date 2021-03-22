Chasing A Spider Publishing Announces New Book "A Kite for Melia"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is beauty in determination and ingenuity. These attributes are evident in Melia, whose friendship and connection with Ginger transcends time.

A Kite for Melia delicately deals with the idea of loss and acceptance, using soft words woven with meaning that can be understood by everyone.

Melia's story is a universal one that will bring joy to readers of all ages.

Samuel Narh is an award-winning children's book author. Maisie's Scrapbook and Elle of Portuana are two of his books. He enjoys painting pictures with words using his stories, which are meant to touch and reach people across the world.

Freda Narh enjoys collecting children's books. She was born and raised in Mississippi, and she is a graduate of Ole Miss. She loves being a mom to Merrit. She is also known as the Baby Whisperer, because of her love and magical ways with babies.

Valeria Suria was born in a small town by Turin in Italy. She is a full-time Illustrator and has the soul of a painter. A Kite for Melia is her second picture book.

Picture Book / Ages 4 - 8; Hardcover / 32 Pages

ISBN: 978-1734789706

Price: $17.99 US / $23.60 CAN / £13.39 UK

A Kite for Melia was published by Chasing A Spider Publishing. For more information about this picture book, contact Samuel Narh at [email protected] or 662-380-0880.

SOURCE Chasing A Spider Publishing