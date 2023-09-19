Chasing Breakthrough Innovation in a Time of Uncertainty With Insights from McKinsey & Company

Friday, October 6, 2023 • 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Bridgewater Marriott, 700 Commons Way, Bridgewater

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the agenda and speaker roster for its Eleventh Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Bridgewater Marriott. The C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private and revenue and pre-revenue to discuss the topics impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.

"As the policy environment churns and investment in biopharma fluctuates, questions are being raised about the future of innovation for our industry," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart. "The C-Suite Summit allows stakeholders to come together for an open conversation on where the greatest opportunities lie and how to best prepare for and shape the next paradigm in life sciences and medical discovery."

The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders, includes:

Ronald Bartek , Co-Founder, Founding President, Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA)

, Co-Founder, Founding President, Julie Bensignor , Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Research & Development, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Research & Development, Ariel Berger , Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real-World Evidence, Evidera/PPD

, Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real-World Evidence, Siddhartha Bhattacharya , Partner, Technology Consulting Partner, PWC

, Partner, Technology Consulting Partner, Giovanni Caforio , M.D. , Chair & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Chair & CEO, Tom Cavanaugh , Company Group Chairman, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

, Company Group Chairman, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, Ambrose Delpino , PharmD, Head, Market Access Strategy, Oncology, Novartis

PharmD, Head, Market Access Strategy, Oncology, Amadou Diarra, Ph.D. , Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Advocacy & Government Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb & Chair, BioNJ

, Senior Vice President, Global Policy, Advocacy & Government Affairs, & Chair, Deborah Glasser , Head of Vaccines, NA, Sanofi

, Head of Vaccines, NA, Angus Grant , Ph.D. , Executive Vice President, Business Development, Teva Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

, President & CEO, Samit Hirawat , M.D. , Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Mandeep Kaur , M.D. , Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Health Outcomes Research, Horizon Therapeutics

, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Health Outcomes Research, Olivier Leclerc , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, Adam Lohr , Partner, Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM

, Partner, Life Sciences Senior Analyst, Michael Margolis , Senior Managing Director, Co-Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Oppenheimer

, Senior Managing Director, Co-Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Lynn Martin , President, NYSE Group

, President, Jyoti Mehra , Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Gilead

, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Greg Meyers , Executive Vice President & Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Executive Vice President & Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Mark Michelet , Strategic Client Technology Director, Microsoft

, Strategic Client Technology Director, Christine Ann Miller , President & CEO, Melinta Therapeutics

, President & CEO, Kathy Oates , CHRO US Commercial, GSK

, CHRO US Commercial, Anthony Pagano , Chief Financial Officer, Genmab

, Chief Financial Officer, Mark Pellegrino , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Insmed

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Emilio Ragosa , Managing Partner, DLA Piper

, Managing Partner, Martin Rexroad , Chief Culture & Community Officer, PTC Therapeutics

, Chief Culture & Community Officer, Barbara Ryan , Board Member, Indivior PLC & Senior Advisor, EY

, Board Member, Indivior PLC & Senior Advisor, Nisha Subramanian , Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Partner, Eric Tokat , Co-President & Partner, Centerview Partners

, Co-President & Partner, Arda Ural, Ph.D., Americas Industry Market Leader – Life Sciences & Healthcare, Ernst & Young

Topics to be discussed:

State of the Industry

Creating Breakthroughs

Evolving Capital Markets

Navigating the Complex Path Ahead for Life Sciences Financing and M&A

The Next Horizon of Therapeutic Innovation and Patient and Industry Impact

Talent Management in Biopharma

The Transformative Impact of Digital / AI in Biopharma

Plus, an intimate Fireside Chat with Giovanni Caforio , M.D., Chair & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb, on "The Pace of Innovation"

Click here for the full agenda.

"From access, regulation and policy to drug pricing and the implications of new technology, our experts will dive into what the industry should be doing ― and how we can work together ― to foster medical innovation and ensure Patient access," added Hart. "We hope all stakeholders will join us for this very important discussion."

Click here to register. Registration is $695 for BioNJ Members and $895 for future BioNJ Members. The C-Suite Summit is closed to media. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Cheri Hennessy at [email protected] to learn about Sponsorship opportunities.

Thank you to our Sponsors, including ADP, Amicus Therapeutics, Bristol Myer Squibb, Cohn Reznick, Crowley Law LLC, DLA Piper, Earnst & Young, Faegre Drinker, Fisher Scientific, Genmab, Herspiegel Consulting, Insmed, Marcum, McKinsey & Company, Mercer & Marsh, Merck & Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers, RSM and Sanofi.

Contact

Randi Bromberg

Sr. Vice President, Communications and Marketing

O) 609-890-3185

C) 609-955-1067

[email protected]

SOURCE BioNJ