Chasing Magic - A HighBridge Premium - Belushi's Farm Collaboration

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighBridge Premium and Belushi's Farm announce the launch of their collaboration: "Majical Ice TeaZ". Over a year in the making, this suite of teas introduces three unique beverages, branded as "HighBridge Premium & Belushi's Farm" and marketed under the name "Majical Ice Teaz". These low calorie, Delta-9 THC infused drinks are true to the traditions of Jim Belushi's Chicago heritage and will initially be available in three sophisticated flavors with varying concentrations of THC and other active ingredients. The lineup includes: "Earl of Blues", an Earl Grey tea with bergamot and clove; "Chai-cago", a combination of Chai and black teas with star anise; and "Raspberry Calmer", (our take on the traditional ice tea/lemonade) with White tea, raspberry, lemonade, and a hint of mint. The Majical Ice TeaZ are expected to be available in November, in time for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

"We first met HighBridge Premium about a year ago and were interested in their Multi-State Operation and ability to scale premium, wonderful tasting products through traditional retail. What started as conversation and a causal relationship, became this co-branding collaboration, which is our first foray into the Hemp Delta-9 infused beverage arena," said Gregg Steinberg, CEO of Belushi's Farm. "Our mutual goal of making high quality, premium products shines through and makes the Majical Ice TeaZ truly unique."

"HighBridge is excited about the launch of the Majical Ice TeaZ, which adds a significant advancement in our multi-state business model," according to James Hunter, CEO of HighBridge Premium. "Pre-production interest amongst our distributors is very high and will allow HighBridge to accelerate its market penetration throughout the U.S. A special thanks to our Lab partner, Ocean Blue Innovations, for its efforts in helping us find the perfect formulations."

Majical Ice TeaZ will be introduced in select states in Q4 and by Q1 of 2025 is expected to be available in up to 15 states. HighBridge also announced that it has contracted with Surly Brewing in Minneapolis to become its national production center. "As we segue to the new Surly facility, the production and distribution processes becomes more efficient and increases capacity to support the market expansion," added Hunter.

Belushi's Farm and its "Belushi's Farm" and "Blues Brothers'" brands are iconic in the cannabis industry and available in over a dozen states across the US. HighBridge Premium specializes in the creation of beverages containing Hemp derived Delta-9 THC. Its current catalog of 10 products continues to expand as additional products work their way through R&D.

The parties look forward to developing and co-branding more products under the name and style of "HighBridge Premium & Belushi's Farm". "Our shared commitment to quality in our products, as well as our philosophies of education and philanthropy are at the heart of this relationship. This is an example of how working together can promote the acceptance of cannabis for medical, social, and recreational benefits, as we push to legalize and legitimize the entire cannabis community," opined Jim Belushi, Owner of Belushi's Farm. "We are excited to have HighBridge join our adventure as we continue to "chase the magic!"

About HighBridge PremiumTM:

HighBridge PremiumTM (Highbridge Holdings, Inc.) is a Wyoming corporation that, in conjunction with its consulting, lab and marketing partners, develops premium beverages for the recreational cannabis industry. HighBridge currently has 10 market ready products and expects to add several more in 2024. HighBridge products are currently available in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas, and expects to add 10 additional states in 2024. The HighBridge goal is to be a Multi-State Organization with an International footprint. Our dedication is to quality and product integrity. For more information visit the company website:

www.highbridgepremium.com

Belushi's Farm

What began as a meager 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi's Farm encompasses a sprawling and spiritual 93 acres with 1,800 feet of Rogue River riverfront in Southern Oregon's Banana Belt where the sun, water and air make the perfect combination to sustain naturally powerful and beautiful cannabis. Belushi's Farm is home to a range of offerings including The Blues Brothers, Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica (a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL"), Good Ugly Weed, Belushi's Farm premium brand and GROWING BELUSHI on The Discovery Channel. Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, the farm's proprietor, performer Jim Belushi, is a proponent of the plant's beneficial properties across a spectrum of uses. From enhancing joy and quality of life, mitigating trauma and managing pain, to a harm reduction approach and rebuttal of the opioid abuse epidemic, Jim advocates for patient rights, adult-use legalization, and freeing cannabis prisoners as an ambassador for Last Prisoner Project, while empowering newcomers to access the profound spiritual and healing powers of quality cannabis.

https://www.belushisfarm.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail and discussed on the Company's website; www.highbridgepremium.com. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

