Chasing the Dream to Premiere at Asian World Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chasing the Dream: The New Chinese in America will premiere at the 5th annual Asian World Film Festival at the Arclight Cinema in Downtown Culver City on Tuesday, November 12. The documentary, directed by Harrison Engle, tells of a number of Chinese men and women who came to the U.S. with nothing but a dream. They have all built successful and creative lives in their chosen professions, be it as an entrepreneur and opera star, businessman and pilot, businesswoman and traditional embroiderer, art photographer, and even a space scientist.

Ning Zhou framing up wreck

Featured in the doc are Shao Kuang Ting, Mai Sui, Charlie Zhang, Wei Chen, Yanyu Zhou, Dr. Yutao He, Steven Yang, Ning Zhou and Lisa Li. The film is narrated by Peter Coyote .

Several Chinese and American successful entrepreneurs and celebrities will attend, including famed Tiawanese actress GUA AH-LEH .

Director/producer Harrison Engle, who has made more than 80 films, says, "Our film shows the extraordinary contributions made by new generations of immigrants to America." Executive producer Susan Shu Wang, president of the Chinese American Culture Exchange Association says, "CACEA is a place where new Chinese and Americans can exchange ideas. We hope to make the world a better place together." Yanyu Zhou, co-Executive Producer, adds, "We want to show Americans some of the great cultural traditions of China such as fine embroidery." Renowned TV host Joey Zhou is Associate Producer of the film. (www.caceaus.com) (www.harrisonengle.com)

The red carpet will open at 5 pm with the screening starting at 6 pm. This will be followed by a reception at nearby Kitchen 51.

For tickets, click here .



Sponsors of the AWFF currently include: Aitysh USA, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Arclight Cinemas, Culver Hotel, City Of Culver City, Snow Leopard Trust, CACEAUS, AKIpress, CJ Entertainment, Chosun Daily LA, Moredii, MDSUN, Novartizan, WECTAC, Korean Cultural Center LA, Beijing Genki Forest Beverage, Sakura Production USA, Cape, procolo.co , Gaby's, Emporium Thai.



ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL, NOVEMBER 6 – 14, 2019

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian World cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from over 50 countries across Asia, spanning from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All films that participate in the Festival will have a unique chance to be guided through the challenging awards season, and showcased to members of the Motion Picture Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA: https://asianworldfilmfest.org/



AWFF is partnered with The Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its ecosystem in the high mountains of Asia. The Film Festival's main cinematic award is named after the snow leopard. Snow Leopard Trust



