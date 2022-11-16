Chasing Watts Releases version 3.0 of the growing app that connects cyclists to local group rides

Chasing Watts is the premier cycling app linking cyclists with group rides.

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 3.0 available now in the Apple App store and Android market, Chasing Watts is the premier cycling app connecting cyclists with group rides. Riders of all types can quickly find, create, or join local rides to grow their personal cycling ecosystems.

Within Chasing Watts, riders can see all the rides in their geographical area, join rides, download the gps routes, see the ride roaster, and chat with others that plan to attend. Ride leaders can quickly create, curate, and modify ride details from one location and share them across multiple outlets. The app is integrated with popular cycling computers and route-making tools to make ride creation, location, and participation easy. With thousands of rides and users and half a million views of those rides Chasing Watts has become the preferred tool for pre-ride planning for groups small and large.

In addition to all the features that make Chasing Watts the premier ride- planning app, the latest version adds:

Multi-routes – ability to add more than one route to a single ride allowing the creator easier management of rides with varying distances

Multiple routes in the map view, even the option to display traffic conditions and available designated bike lanes

Greater control of user profile options including notifications, ride creation, finding a ride-friend, and creating a community

In app recognition of accomplishments, rider levels, and challenge achievements

Clearer synch between website and apps both IOS and Android

Accumulate points with in-App interaction, display digital awards for ride challenge completion

The app is currently free to all users available for Apple and Android mobile devices.

Created by cycling enthusiast Jason C before the pandemic, the previous two versions have grown into the primary means for riders and ride leaders to share their passion for cycling.

"Our app is creating better rides, making for better experiences, creating greater cycling communities."

Jason - CEO Chasing Watts

