Chassis Brakes International Unveils Brake-By-Wire System

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chassis Brakes International recently previewed a new fluid-free brake system for engineering teams representing the world's major automakers in Arjeplog, Sweden.

The company's new brake-by-wire Smart Brake™ is designed to replace hydraulic systems and will serve as the foundation for future autonomous-vehicle brake systems. A specially-fitted demonstration vehicle was used for the program in Sweden.

The "hands-on" test sessions gave 10 individual customer teams an opportunity to experience the Smart Brake's full-service braking performance on four wheels, including anti-lock braking and traction control, as well as integrated parking brake capabilities. It was the first opportunity Chassis Brakes customers have had to road test a "fully dry" brake-by-wire system.

"Our Smart Brake system offers the industry a simplified and fluid-free braking solution, reducing system architecture complexity, component count, weight and maintenance requirements," said Dr.Thomas Wuensche, global CEO of Chassis Brakes. "What it eliminates on the hardware side, it more than replaces in terms of performance, added functionality and safety."

Dr. Wuensche noted that the Smart Brake system could improve vehicle stopping distances through innovative control strategies. The system also reduces residual drag, which can help improve fuel economy and reduce CO 2 emissions. Smart Brake's single-actuator design combines service braking and parking at all four wheels.

About Chassis Brakes International

Headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Chassis Brakes International is one of the world's largest producers of disc brakes, drum brakes, electro-mechanical parking brakes and rotors for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

The company benefits from expertise gained through more than 90 years in the foundation brakes industry under a variety of banners. Since June 2012, the group has been part of KPS Capital Partners, LP portfolio companies.

The company has a balanced customer portfolio that includes all of the world's major European carmakers, as well as leading auto manufacturers in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. They include Peugeot, Citroen, Toyota, Ford, Renault, Nissan, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Geely, GAC, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata.

Chassis Brakes International has a global footprint with operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, India, South Africa and the Americas. It employs 5,500 people in 16 countries at 12 manufacturing sites and 11 engineering centers or sales offices. More information is available at www.chassisbrakes.com.

SOURCE Chassis Brakes International

Related Links

http://www.chassisbrakes.com

