Chassix Announces New Name to Reflect Brand Evolution

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chassix, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that it has formally changed the company's name to Aludyne.

For more than twenty years Aludyne has manufactured aluminum and iron cast vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company is introducing this name as a reflection of its evolution and the trajectory of the mobility industry. As the industry changes and requires lighter and safer vehicle components, Aludyne more closely embodies the work currently being done by the company and the future of its business.

"Our company has always been committed to evolving with our customers and their needs. As we look to the future, we wanted a name to demonstrate our expertise and role in the mobility industry," Andreas Weller, president and CEO said. "Aludyne expresses our lightweighting knowledge and dynamic approach to manufacturing."

With more than 25 strategically located facilities across nine countries, Aludyne can efficiently meet local and regional demands. Through this network, Aludyne enables lighter weight vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints. This presence has led to Aludyne becoming one of the largest aluminum subframe producers in Europe and the world's largest supplier of aluminum steering knuckles.

"As the company matured, our capabilities diversified and we shifted to a more solutions-based operation. Aludyne is ready to deliver innovative solutions to complex mobility problems," Weller said.

This is another step in the company's evolution. Earlier in 2019, the company announced a new sales and engineering office in Munich, Germany and is currently launching new plants in Suzhou, China and Ostrava, Czech Republic.

For more information, please visit www.Aludyne.com.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2018 sales of $1.0 billion. It operates more than 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing more than 4,000 people.

SOURCE Aludyne