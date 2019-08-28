Chassix Names Cemal Aydogan as Vice President of Operations, Americas

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chassix, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, today named Cemal Aydogan as Vice President of Operations, Americas.

Aydogan will be responsible for the management and coordination of all North and South America plant operations, encompassing 15 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. He will be based in the Southfield, Mich. headquarters and will report to Chassix President and CEO Andreas Weller.

"As a vertically integrated supplier, it's critical that we have the right people to help us deliver the highest levels of accountability and responsivenes to meet customer needs for speed and flexibility," Weller said. "Cemal's experience supports our dedication to ensuring consistent processes and quality standards in all of our global markets."

In this role, Aydogan will ensure the effectiveness of the plants' safety program and the performance of the manufacturing process is at the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction. He will help Chassix achieve financial targets as part of the company's global footprint.

"I look forward to joining the Chassix team and supporting its global network to maintain consistent processes and the highest quality solutions," Aydogan said.

Most recently, Aydogan served as vice president of operations, Americas for Maxion Wheels, where he oversaw eight plants located in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey and completed the Executive Strategic Management Program at KAMPÜS A.Ş., in Istanbul, Turkey. In addition to his formal studies, he is Six Sigma Green Belt.

About Chassix

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Chassix is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of lightweight aluminum and iron cast and machined chassis, powertrain and sub-frame automotive components. By providing tailor-made engineering and manufacturing solutions for safety-critical products, Chassix is enabling lighter weight components and vehicles, while improving fuel economy, reducing emissions, while helping sustain the environment. Chassix had 2017 sales of $1.0 billion. It operates more than 25 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing more than 4,000 people.



