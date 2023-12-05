Chastang Ford Announces NIL Ambassador Collaboration With Cougar Basketball Star Damian Dunn

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chastang Ford has deepened its support of University of Houston athletics by entering an NIL sponsorship with the University of Houston's newest basketball guard, Damian Dunn.

"As a long-time supporter of the UH Athletic program, we continue to look at new ways to help facilitate the program's visibility," said Chastang's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Chastang. "We are also committed to the success and well-being of University of Houston student-athletes. This year, we partnered with Damian Dunn through LinkingCoogs. Damian's exceptional athletic ability, maturity, and leadership qualities — on and off the court — make him an ideal brand ambassador."

"It's gratifying to know that the Chastang family has supported the Cougars for generations," said Dunn. The Chastang family's deep roots and connections with the University of Houston span decades. "I know I've picked the right school — and city — when I think about how much love and loyalty Houstonians show the team. I'm looking forward to feeling that on the court this season."

Dunn made his mark at Temple University, ranking ninth in the AAC in free throw percentage, with a game average last year of 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. He transferred to UH this academic year because of the caliber of the program, particularly the coaching. Born and raised in Kingston, North Carolina, Dunn continues a family tradition of playing basketball. He learned how to play the game from his two older brothers, Darius and Darnell, who also played college basketball.

The Chastang family leads with heart, energizing the future sports athletes of tomorrow. This summer, they fueled dreams at the Case Keenum Quarterback Camp at UH, where the next generation learned from the best in Cougar history. And in a groundbreaking move, the Chastang Ford family stepped forward as the first to engage in NIL deals, starting with stars Clayton Tune who now plays for Arizona Cardinals and Donavan Mutin who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chastang's were one of the founding donors of the TDECU Stadium building campaign and the first donation to the yet-to-be-constructed Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center showcasing their investment in the future of the University of Houston Athletics' legacy from the ground up.

Meredith Chastang's second term on the UH Board of Visitors, coupled with Patrick Chastang's newly elected role on the Athletic Director's Advisory Council, demonstrates their active participation in all realms of strategic programming and UH's future at large.

A photo and a feature clip can be found in this Digital Press Kit. Members of the media may contact Joy Partain via 713-498-4399 or [email protected] to request additional information and/or secure interview access.

ABOUT CHASTANG

At Chastang, we are committed to growing our business responsibly by building long-term relationships with our employees, customers, and community. We value our employees for the quality of their character and their work, we do right by our customers who trust us to know our product, and we have a passion for our community and are invested in its success. From the moment you walk in the door, you aren't just a number to us; you are part of the Chastang Family.

For more information, visit www.chastangford.com, and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/chastang-ford-dealership/), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ChastangFord/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ChastangFord), and Instagram (https://instagram.com/chastang_ford).

