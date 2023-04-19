Chat-GPT for Games : Buildbox Releases First Stage

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for Chat-GPT for games? Imagine the possibilities when you can simply describe a video game idea you have and artificial intelligence brings it to life. This seamless collaboration between human creativity and AI is the future of game development. Buildbox, used in over 180 countries around the world, is taking a significant leap forward in simplifying game development with the addition of generative AI to its software.

A significant leap forward in simplifying game development with generative AI.

Today Buildbox unveiled a game-changing update to their popular no-code game engine to revolutionize and democratize the game development. The company has always been passionate about empowering creators and pushing the boundaries of no-code technology, enabling creators to have big success on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, with all-time hits such as Color Switch, with over 100 Million Downloads. Now they are adding generative AI features to Buildbox. This ground-breaking innovation will enable anyone to effortlessly create high-quality and unique in-game assets for their video games, redefining what is possible in game development.

With Buildbox AI, creators simply type in whatever is on their mind and then the AI takes over, creating virtually unlimited options of unique characters, game objects, and environments, crafted to fit their specific game's vision. This not only saves time and effort, but also sparks even more creativity and innovation, allowing creators to focus on shipping their game.

Buildbox AI is a powerful but simple '1-click-to-create' feature, creating game assets that are unique, personalized, dropped directly inside your game and ready-to-go. They can also be used in any other game engine such as Unity and Unreal. Buildbox is the first multi-platform game engine to enable the creator community to contribute to AI training, fueling continual learning and game ideas that have never existed.

Video game development has long been a complex and time-consuming process, but in this age of rapid technological advancements, the world of game development is continually expanding and improving. Platforms like Roblox have reached a critical mass by enabling a vast metaverse of user-generated content and fostering social connections. Today's announcement from Buildbox harnesses the power of AI to simplify and accelerate the game creation process, enabling anyone to be a game developer and bring their vision to life with ease.

"By adding generative AI features, Buildbox is staying true to our core mission of empowering creators and pushing the limits of what's possible. Technology will always serve as a tool for unlocking human potential, and our latest innovation takes game development to a whole new level", said CEO Jonathan Zweig. "We invite you to join us on this journey as we explore the uncharted territory of AI-powered game development with this first of many steps. Together, as a community, we will help redefine the way games are created and shape the future by empowering anyone and everyone to build."

With the power of generative AI, developers can iterate their ideas and designs at an unprecedented speed, enabling them to quickly prototype and refine their games. This increased efficiency will not only reduce development costs but also improve overall development lift and timelines across the game development industry.

The future is here. Buildbox with AI is now available for download. No waitlist. To embark on this exciting new adventure, visit www.buildbox.ai

About Buildbox

Buildbox is a leading global game development platform, used in over 180 countries, and dedicated to enabling users to create immersive, high-quality games for the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Steam without the need for coding. With its artificial intelligence technology and intuitive drag-and-drop interface, Buildbox's powerful suite of tools empowers millions of creators to bring their unique game ideas to life.

Buildbox is a product of AppOnboard, Inc., an artificial intelligence platform of no-code tools to empower creators to make video games without writing code, including Animationbox, Pixelbox, Voxelbox, Soundbox, and Studio.

For more information on Buildbox AI visit: www.buildbox.ai

SOURCE AppOnboard