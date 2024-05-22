Chata.ai and New Constructs Announce Data Partnership to Empower the Retail Investment Community

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant move for the retail investment landscape, Chata.ai, a pioneer in self-service data analytics, and New Constructs, a data analytics & technology firm with capabilities and expertise in Earnings Distortion scores, investment ratings on equity and debt in companies, ETF and mutual fund ratings, have joined forces. This collaboration coincides with the launch of "Alpha Alerts," a revolutionary data alerts platform designed to provide the power of analytics to anyone.

Alpha Alerts leverages New Constructs data, offering subscribers an unparalleled edge in areas such as:

Earnings Distortion Scores: Revealing the likelihood of companies beating or missing estimates based on analysis of unusual gains & losses hidden in the fine print of financial filings, providing a clearer picture of a company's financial health.

Stock Ratings: Delivering risk/reward assessments of stocks, empowering investors to make confident investment choices.

ETF & Mutual Fund Ratings: Delivering unrivaled fundamental research on all the holdings of the fund.

This partnership signifies a paradigm shift in the availability and accessibility of professional-grade investment data for the retail investor. "Our mission is to democratize data analytics and make it accessible to everyone, not just the institutional players," said Kelly Cherniwchan, CEO of Chata.ai. "By exposing signals from New Constructs' financial insights into Alpha Alerts, we're not just offering data; we're serving you directly on your device and you don't have to go searching for it."

"We are excited to partner with Chata.ai to bring the truth about earnings and valuation to more investors", said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. "Every investor deserves access to reliable fundamental research. Our expertise in uncovering the true financial performance of companies, combined with the Alpha Alerts platform, will equip retail investors with tools previously reserved for Wall Street insiders. We're leveling the information playing field and changing the game for the growing retail segment."

Subscription to Alpha Alerts

Starting May 16, 2024 retail investors can subscribe to Alpha Alerts via app.alphaalerts.io. This service is not just an alert system; it's more pieces of the puzzle to make informed, data-driven decisions. For more information on subscription options and pricing, visit app.alphaalerts.io.

About Chata.ai

Chata.ai is a leading provider of self-service data analytics, committed to empowering individuals and organizations by making complex data analysis accessible to all. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly tools, Chata.ai is changing the landscape of data analytics one insight at a time.

About New Constructs LLC

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with artificial intelligence technologies, the firm shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of thousands of corporate financial filings to reveal critical details that drive independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models, and research tools. For more information, visit www.newconstructs.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

New Constructs:

Scott Gamm, Strategy Voice Associates, [email protected]

strategyvoiceassociates.com

Chata.ai:

Erica Lister, [email protected]

chata.ai

