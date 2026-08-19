ChatAEC Gains Momentum with New Public and Private Sector Customers as AI Adoption Grows

Four years of development have positioned the platform to revolutionize the development lifecycle

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIAEC, the Phoenix-based technology company embedding AI into the architecture, engineering, and construction lifecycle to support smarter planning, today announces recent gains in customer adoption of its flagship platform across numerous use cases. The announcement comes after four years of developing an AI platform that is revolutionizing how teams access project information, reducing research that once took weeks to minutes.

ChatAEC has been adopted by the Town of Gilbert and Butler Design Group. Both use cases demonstrate how organizations with very different roles in the development process can use the platform to inform planning, site analysis, feasibility, and other early project decisions.

"When we built ChatAEC, we knew the same underlying information was critical to people making decisions at different points in the development process," said Ali Fakih, founder and chief executive officer of AIAEC and Sustainability Engineering Group. "Now we're seeing that play out across municipalities, architecture teams, developers, and end users. Each may come to the platform with a different question, but they all need accurate information quickly so they can make better decisions about what comes next."

AIAEC's newest customers demonstrate different use cases for the platform:

Town of Gilbert - A public municipality running pilot programs to improve internal workflows and planning.

- A public municipality running pilot programs to improve internal workflows and planning. Butler Design Group - The firm's architecture team is looking to use ChatAEC in the early stages of its projects to properly handle feasibility assessment and site analysis.

ChatAEC was built specifically for the zoning, land use, and regulatory questions that shape early project decisions. Rather than relying on broad, open-ended AI models, the platform retrieves and interprets jurisdiction-level information and connects its answers directly to source material. Users can get site-specific answers and generate due diligence reports in minutes, helping them identify potential constraints, evaluate opportunities, and move into planning with a clearer understanding of what a site allows.

The platform is currently available in Arizona, with expansion planned in Georgia, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Idaho.

To learn more, please visit www.aiaec.com/chataec.

About AIAEC

AIAEC builds technology for the people who design, develop, and build the world. Founded in Arizona, the company helps architects, engineers, developers, construction teams, and real estate professionals get clear zoning, building code, compliance and regulatory answers faster, reducing time spent on manual research and avoiding costly delays early in development across complex, regulated environments. Its first product, ChatAEC, turns complex zoning and land use rules into source-backed, defensible answers in seconds, giving teams their time back to focus on real work. Learn more at aiaec.com.

SOURCE AIAEC