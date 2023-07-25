Chatbooks Recognized as #1 Technology Company by Top Workplaces, the Nation's Leading Employer Recognition Program

Chatbooks wins #1 out of 191 companies in the technology sector, emphasizing its progressive work culture that strengthens families

LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatbooks today announced that it was named the #1 technology company by Top Workplaces , the nation's leading employer recognition program. Out of 191 nominated technology companies, Chatbooks claims the coveted #1 spot, underscoring its trailblazing work culture that encourages every team member to feel confident bringing their authentic and best selves to work each day.

"Since the day Chatbooks was founded, our mission has always been to strengthen families — whether that's through a photo book full of everyday magic for our customers or the culture we've created for our Chatbooks team," said Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of Chatbooks and Chatbooker-in-Chief. "As a mom of 7, it has been a priority for me to create a work culture that supports families. We have more than 150 team members who are invested in helping lead balanced and fulfilling lives by providing the flexibility to make it happen."

Chatbooks stands out for its supportive work culture, including:

Mandatory time-off policies: Initiated during the pandemic amidst record-breaking nationwide employee burnout, Chatbooks requires each employee to 'go dark' for a full week each quarter followed by a two-week company-wide vacation at the end of the year, for a total of five weeks. This planned time to unplug and refresh is an essential part of team members bringing their best selves to work.

Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback results captured by the Energage Workplace Survey . The research-backed engagement survey is driven by the industry's most robust benchmarks built on data captured from over 27 million employees at more than 70,000 organizations across the past 16 years.

"Since the beginning, we've been focused on the Chatbooks culture that builds a creative and productive All-Star team. Our goal is to have each person feel like a respected team member, on a winning team, that is doing meaningful work," Vanessa added. "Because this award comes from employee feedback, we're thrilled to know we are headed in the right direction and that Chatbooks really is a great place to work."

Chatbooks adds this accolade to its ever-growing list of company awards, including 2022 Top Workplaces USA, 2022 Fortune Best Workplace for Women, 2022 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces, 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials Award, and 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology.

About Chatbooks

Chatbooks is the ridiculously easy way to share, print, and enjoy your family memories. Founded in 2014, Nate and Vanessa Quigley co-founded Chatbooks to help families organize and enjoy their family stories. Vanessa's 'aha' moment came when she found her youngest son clutching his most prized possession: a photo album his preschool teacher made for him. Once an avid scrapbooker, Vanessa knew there needed to be a better solution for her photos. Now millions of parents have printed their family memories with the Chatbooks app.

