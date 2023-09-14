Chatbot Summit Arrives at ExCeL London on Oct 11-12, Accelerating Conversational and Generative AI

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatbot Summit, the world's leading Conversational AI Conference & Expo Series, is making its way to the UK for the first time, after previously bringing together an ecosystem of over 10,000 leaders at industry-defining events, held in Tel Aviv, Berlin and Tokyo.

This year's agenda spotlights industry shifts and burning questions. Yoav Barel, Managing Director at Sunrize and Chairman of Chatbot Summit, notes, "We have many questions to tackle: How to provide natural language experiences to customers and employees? Can LLMs be mastered? Building trust with AI solutions? Industry leaders and experts will address these during the event".

Delegates will hear from a world-class lineup of speakers at Chatbot Summit as they try to bring clarity on those topics. Speakers include leaders at UK household brands, such as British Telecom, Mercedes-Benz, UBS and Miele, and experts from top tech companies such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Rasa. Amongst the highlighted speakers are:

  • Chief Digital Officer, Consumer - Digital at BT Group 
  • Chief Intelligence Officer at McCann Worldgroup.
  • Head of Speech Technology #HeyMercedes
  • Co-founder & CTO at Rasa 

This year's Chatbot Summit spans two dynamic days. The first offers exclusive workshops led by industry experts. The second combines an expo and conference, featuring networking, 1:1 meetings, product showcases and a startup competition. The grand finale: the legendary 'Bots After Dark' party, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Barel concludes: "Since our foundation, we've eagerly anticipated this moment. With the rise of Generative AI and LLMs, the inevitability of conversing with AI-powered bots for business is clear. However, many brands and UK organizations haven't embraced this tech yet. Chatbot Summit aims to foster collaboration to bridge this gap and accelerate Conversational & Generative AI adoption. Our speakers, partners, startups, and delegates play a vital role in this mission, together for the better".

Join us at one of the most exciting tech events of the year: Chatbot Summit at ICC ExCeL London. Don't miss out, get your pass today at www.chatbotsummit.com!

About Sunrize
Since 2016, Sunrize has driven the growth of natural language AI experiences through Chatbot Summit. Our event fuels collaboration and innovation among industry leaders, academia, tech giants, and startups. https://www.chatbotsummit.com/ 

