Chatbox named a Gartner 2019 Cool Vendor and inks new partnership with Ytel

SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatbox, a leading provider of enterprise messaging solutions, today announced its inclusion in the May 2019 Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support report by Gartner*, along with a new partnership with Ytel.

Chatbox is a leading enterprise texting platform that makes it easy to build, operate and automate bi-directional text messaging for marketing, sales, and service at scale. SMS-based conversations driven by the CHATBOX® platform drive revenue and lower costs for enterprise companies across multiple verticals -- travel and hospitality, real estate, health care, finance, consumer products, insurance, political campaigns, and more. The "wow" factor of this powerful platform is rapidly catching the attention of industry analysts, as well as prospective customers and partners.

Gartner recently named Chatbox a "Cool Vendor" for CRM Customer Service and Support. According to Gartner, "Customer service application leaders must identify cutting-edge technologies to improve consistency and personalization in service experiences without increasing the effort for customers, or the time needed for triage and routing. This personalization should drive customer loyalty and lifetime value."*

"We view being named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner as a huge validation of our approach to enterprise messaging," says Phil Gordon, CEO and founder of Chatbox. "Texting with customers may seem like a simple proposition but deploying it properly at scale is a complicated challenge that we've been tackling for over five years. We know that our platform's flexibility, power and ease of deployment is compelling not just for enterprise customers, but also for organizations like Ytel, an impressive player in the programmable communications API and contact center space. We're already working towards the next phase of innovation, impact and intrigue."

Chatbox is pleased to announce a partnership with Ytel, a leading CPaaS provider. The Chatbox platform now features a tight integration with Ytel's conversational SMS capabilities and configurable workflows, while leveraging the carrier agility Ytel clients rely on. This partnership also provides Ytel customers access to Chatbox's agent and automation tools, Instant Apps, and analytics. Coupling the Chatbox platform with Ytel's intelligent SMS and voice capabilities enables true enterprise-grade, conversational business messaging.

"Chatbox gives our customers the ability to rapidly deploy conversational, data rich messaging with no development resources. The integration is turnkey, yet extraordinarily flexible. This is a great addition to our already robust programmable SMS APIs," says Steve Silva, Executive VP of Sales at Ytel. "For companies looking to quickly deploy a full-service communication platform without significant IT effort, Chatbox and Ytel make a perfect combination."

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in CRM Customer Service and Support, Jim Robinson et al., 17 May 2019

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ytel (www.ytel.com)

Ytel communication solutions enable businesses and developers to easily build SMS and voice capabilities into any application. Ytel's communication APIs improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiency. As an enterprise carrier in the cloud, Ytel improves the speed and deliverability of your conversational business messaging without compromising security. Founded in 2012, Ytel delivers more than 1 billion monthly messages to help businesses grow revenue and build brand equity.

About Chatbox

Chatbox is an enterprise messaging platform that businesses leverage to create and automate personalized, bi-directional conversations across SMS texting, chat and social messaging channels. Flexible and extensible, the platform connects an enterprise's existing data and systems with the latest messaging technologies to meet evolving consumer demands. Chatbox Instant Apps facilitate the dynamic exchange of rich, structured data within messaging streams while syncing in real time to CRM and back-end data sources. Founded in 2014, Chatbox is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit chatbox.com.

CHATBOX® is a trademark registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Copyright © 2019 Chatbox Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Laura Ashley

Chatbox

2815 Eastlake Ave E, #135

Seattle, WA 98102

laura@chatbox.com

www.chatbox.com

SOURCE Chatbox

Related Links

http://www.chatbox.com

