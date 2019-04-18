ChatBunker launches web-based HIPAA compliant communication platform

BERKELEY, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication systems in healthcare fail to match technology's advance. HIPAA compliant solutions are cumbersome, not accessible, and incapable. Healthcare professionals have had to rely on unprotected and unencrypted communications.

ChatBunker co-founder Eric Dovichi knew physicians deserved better tools. Eric is a practicing radiologist and experienced administrator. There was a need to create a platform with the ability to connect physicians and teams seamlessly. ChatBunker's platform fulfills that need. Physicians can now chat, consult and inform instantaneously and legally.

ChatBunker has been categorized as a "game changer" giving medical professionals the freedom to communicate securely from anywhere. The ChatBunker experience offers a customizable and scalable interface for all groups. ChatBunker is accessible from the web, smartphones, and tablets. Content and directories are customizable for an optimal personalized interface. HIPAA compliant encrypted platform enables information to be safely shared.

Chatbunker platform has dramatically improved:

*Consensus Radiology / 5 expert opinions at once: Utilizing the group chat feature, radiology groups are creating specialty panels to quickly share complex cases. This results in a refined and correct diagnosis.

*NBA Trainer Consults: The shared screen feature allows musculoskeletal radiologists to support NBA trainers and physicians -optimizing performance and triage.

*Emergency Alerts: Having ChatBunker hosted on the internet and smartphones ensures universal access. When proprietary isolated hospital systems have crashed, ChatBunker remains viable in sharing critical information and prioritize care.

"I believe ChatBunker is the single most impactful communications tool in the our radiology practice. It connects radiologists to each other and also clinicians in a seamless fashion. It makes my life easier and more enjoyable on a daily basis, I can't imagine practicing without it," Amy Asandra MD - Interventional Radiology, Bay Imaging Consultants

ChatBunker embraces the importance of keeping medical care personal and technology advanced. Empowers physicians and healthcare providers to work collaboratively. The intent is to bring back the curbside consult and camaraderie of the physician lounge while optimizing complaint interactions between care teams. Chatbunker's accessible, efficient, and cost effective. It is the tool of choice for HIPAA compliant communication

For further information, or a platform demo, visit www.chatbunker.com or contact Curt Himy: curthimy@chatbunker.com

Contact: Curt Himy

Phone: 415-505-3306

Email: curthimy@chatbunker.com

