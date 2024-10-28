CHATEAU D'ESCLANS LIGHTS THE WAY FOR ROSÉ AFTER DARK WITH THE RELEASE OF A NEW LUMINOUS BOTTLE

The winery, famous for creating the iconic Whispering Angel, will debut its first-of-its-kind luminous bottle at Las Vegas Grand Prix this November

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Château d'Esclans, the magical estate situated in the heart of Provence, will continue to increase global rosé consumption with the debut of their new, first-of-its-kind luminous bottle, Rock After Dark. Available exclusively in a magnum format, Rock After Dark will excite, entice, and elevate the rosé lifestyle that already speaks to glamour, luxury and the joie de vivre.

Developed by Sacha Lichine, credited with igniting the Rosé Renaissance, the #RoséAllDay movement will now expand to #RoséAfterDark with the launch of this innovative bottle. Exclusively available at select hot spots across the globe, patrons will be able to enjoy the glowing Rock After Dark bottle, beautifully featuring an etched Roman Goddess, in a high-energy nighttime setting. The wine is fresh, lively, expressive and aromatic, making it perfect for a night crowd.

"At Château d'Esclans we're continually looking to reinvent the rosé category while maintaining an elevated experience," says Sacha Lichine. "The Rock After Dark luminous bottle will allow rosé to have a new occasion, with this eye-catching bottle, and we're thrilled that we're able to expand the category into new occasions with this product designed specifically for the Night."

The brand behind the iconic Whispering Angel rosé is no stranger to disrupting the rosé category, and now with Rock After Dark, Château d'Esclans will pave the way for enjoying rosé in new ways. Intentionally designed to enjoy after the sun sets, the glowing bottle allows for ease of pouring in a nightlife setting with a STELVIN® LUX closure, rather than the standard cork top.

Rock After Dark is produced from a small selection of our best terroirs at Château d'Esclans with a focus on bringing out the energy in the wine. Rock After Dark is fresh, lively, expressive, and aromatic versus Rock Angel, which is softer, rounder, and more structured. As Whispering Angel led through disruption of the category in 2007, Rock After Dark continues to innovate through disruption today. Introducing the wine that has been adapted for the night crowd, ready to light up your palate. This flavor profile has been missing in this space and represents the opportunity to bring rosé from the day to the night.

The Rock After Dark Bottle will officially launch in the US at the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on Nov. 21-23 alongside Whispering Angel at the The Rosé After Dark Bar located inside the Neon Garden, located at the entrance of the ultra-luxurious Paddock Club™. Whispering Angel is the official Rosé of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Rock After Dark will be available at select locations in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles and Aspen this Winter with a larger roll out to follow in hot spots around the world throughout 2025.

To learn more about Château d'Esclans and Rock After Dark, visit esclans.com, and follow along on Instagram here.

About Château d'Esclans

Château d'Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez overlooking the Esclans Valley with the Mediterranean coast in the faint distance. The vision of Sacha Lichine, with his acquisition of the Château in 2006, was to create the greatest rosés in the world igniting the "Rosé Renaissance"which has come an extraordinarily long way since its beginnings.

SOURCE Château d'Esclans