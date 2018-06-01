Chateau Interiors and Design Launches New Design Division, Abode

Professional interior designers will work to create a plan, set a budget, make selections and oversee all installations and professional services. Abode's designers possess a vast knowledge of today's design trends. Clients are invited to tour their expansive showroom and explore the many options available before purchase. Their brand-name partners offer a range of price points and all the latest styles plus their buying power allows them to pass on greater savings to the client.

As an interior design partner, Abode strives to enhance the client's existing home! Together they can create a refreshed and stylish new home environment that will be a source of pride and delight for years to come.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Abode maintains a 6,000 square foot design center and state-of-the-art showroom featuring the latest in flooring, countertops, cabinetry, custom built-ins and window treatments. Their design team provides excellent individual attention, a vast knowledge of design trends and their showroom invites clients to see, touch and coordinate many of the selections before final purchase.

With a long history of creating fabulous home environments for many illustrious new homebuilder clients, it was a natural evolution for Chateau Interiors to offer a specialized service to homeowners regardless of the length of time in their current residence.

