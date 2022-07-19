Château La Coste - A Stunning Destination in Provence Where Nature, Wine and Art Convene to Delight the Senses

The serene 494-acre estate includes 321 acres of vineyards for Château La Coste's range of still and sparkling rosés, white and red wines. Certified organic since 2009, the domaine's conversion to biodynamics began in 2021, reflecting their commitment to the land and a return to their tradition of polyculture. Most wines are produced under the Coteaux-d'Aix-en-Provence appellation at a wine-making facility designed by famed architect Jean Nouvel in 2008. Tastings and wine workshops can be booked through the website.

An epicenter of gastronomy, Château La Coste features a range of dining options to satisfy every whim: La Terrasse for casual Provençal specialties, sumptuous Michelin-starred Hélène Darroze, fiery Francis Mallmann Argentinian, as well as an Italian restaurant featuring wood-fired pizzas with dough made from the chef's own yeast, and all supplied by the domaine's vegetable gardens.

For a truly immersive and indulgent experience, guests can enjoy the graceful elegance and warm Mediterranean hospitality of the Villa La Coste hotel and spa, one of France's few five-star luxury "palace-rated" hotels.

A magical destination in the heart of Provence, Château La Coste encourages all guests to follow nature's rhythms and savor life's pleasures. Visit chateau-la-coste.com or @chateaulacoste to be enticed.

