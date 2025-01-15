Château Le Fantôme raises €50 thousand Euros for three bottles of wine at charity auction

Key News Highlights:

BORDEAUX, France, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Château Le Fantôme has raised €50 thousand Euros for a Vatican charitable project by auctioning 3 bottles of its 2022 vintage. The wine is presented in bottles and a box with artwork created by artist Oliviero Rainaldi. At a realized price of more than €16 thousand Euros a bottle, Château Le Fantôme stands among the most exclusive wines in the world. The winning bidder who wishes to remain anonymous mentioned "It is a privilege to be helping a Vatican charitable project especially during the Christmas season. Let us not forget the true meaning of this holiday."

Château Le Fantôme is believed to be the only non commercial vineyard in Pomerol, France. The château sits on soils first planted by the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem during the first centuries of the last millennium according to stone markers found on the property, making this one of the oldest vineyards of Bordeaux.

The cross on the bottle's design pays homage to its past while the artwork by Oliviero Rainaldi, titled Calma Tu Alma, embraces the future. During the Great Jubilee of 2000, Pope John Paul II awarded Oliviero the title of Academic of the Pontifical Academy of Fine Arts and Letters of the Virtuosi at the Pantheon.

Château Le Fantôme's wines are not available for purchase. These extremely limited and rare bottles of wine are only shared among certain individuals close to the producers, and luminaries in all corners of the world.

About Château Le Fantôme

