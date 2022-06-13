Château Malartic-Lagravière is Featured at Select Events During the 2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL in New York

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Château Malartic-Lagravière will be served at select events at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Tribeca will celebrate its 21st year from June 8-19, 2022.

The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, games, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment.

Château Malartic-Lagravière

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Continuing our dedication to the entertainment industry, Château Malartic-Lagravière is proud to be a part of the Tribeca Festival as the Bordeaux château is increasingly featured in films and leading television series.

Coming to Malartic, discovering the magnificent vineyards and its wines is also a unique experience! Tribeca celebrates the art of storytelling. "Producing a grand cru, at our vineyard in Bordeaux, is similar to making a film. We tell a story of the terroir and the people who shape it over the years," says co-owner Véronique Bonnie.

The Malartic White 2018 and Red 2015, two superb vintages, will be served at select events throughout the Festival.

About Château Malartic-Lagravière

The Bonnie Family's wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).

For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting the place and its ecosystem. With a sustainable approach, they are looking for the unique expression of each terroir, a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, that make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.

