Château Malartic-Lagravière Returned to the Red Carpet in Hollywood as the Official Wine Sponsor of the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, the American Cinematheque honored Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Ryan Reynolds received this prestigious award at The Beverly Hilton gala surrounded by hundreds of friends and industry insiders. The event is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that continues its year-round programming at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz, and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Véronique Bonnie and Ryan Reynolds with Chateau Malartic's magnum signed by the actor Château Malartic-Lagravière sponsors the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

Château Malartic-Lagravière , the Bordeaux château invested in and featured in the film industry, was the wine sponsor for the event. An A-list entertainment industry crowd had the opportunity to drink Château Malartic-Lagravière's wines at the cocktail reception and gala dinner during the tribute. The Château Malartic-Lagravière White and Red wines were served.

In addition to being the wine sponsor, Château Malartic-Lagravière is proud to support Reynold's favorite charity, Influence Mentoring Society. Influence Mentoring is a Canadian organization whose dual mission is to create better opportunities for Indigenous post-secondary students and to create opportunities for mentors to raise their awareness of Indigenous issues, culture, and history.

Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere has been the official wine sponsor since 2019 and was also proud to support the favorite charities of Scarlett Johansson (2021 honoree) and Charlize Theron (2019 honoree). Since 1986, the American Cinematheque Award has been presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture.

"It was an outstanding celebration and a pleasure to honor Ryan for his commitment to film. I was thrilled for him to sign a special magnum of Chateau Malartic-Lagravière. Producing a grand cru, at our vineyard in Bordeaux, is similar to making a film. We tell a story of the terroir and the people who shape it over the years. You will see our prestigious château and the increased involvement of our wines in Hollywood in the upcoming months, working with feature films that correspond to our aesthetic and philosophy," says Véronique Bonnie, co- owner of the esteemed Bonnie family estates.

Please find more information on Château Malartic-Lagravière's collaboration with Hollywood, here!

About Château Malartic-Lagravière

The Bonnie Family's wine journey began over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).

For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, where the expression of each terroir, the search for a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.

