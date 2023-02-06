Château Malartic-Lagravière Returns to The Red Carpet as The Official Wine Sponsor of The Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 8-18, 2023, The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) will return for its 38th year, attracting over 100,000 award-winning filmmakers, actors and devoted moviegoers with 11 days of 300+ films, tributes and panels. This year, the Montecito Award will be presented to Angela Bassett, and the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award will be presented to Cate Blanchett. The Maltin Modern Master Award will honor Jamie Lee Curtis and the American Riviera Award will honor Brendan Fraser. The Cinema Vanguard Award will honor Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and the Virtuosos Award will collectively honor Austin Butler, Kerry Condon, Danielle Deadwyler, Nina Hoss, Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jeremy Strong.

Château Malartic-Lagravière

Château Malartic-Lagravière is no stranger to the silver screen. Since 2019, the renowned Bordeaux winery has sponsored the American Cinematheque Awards in Hollywood, having signed magnums with Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, and Ryan Reynolds.

Last year, continuing their dedication to the entertainment industry, Château Malartic-Lagravière was a part of the Tribeca Festival as the Bordeaux château is increasingly featured in films and leading television series, most recently, Emily in Paris and Death on the Nile.

Château Malartic-Lagravière, in Léognan, has been the property of the Bonnie Family for more than 25 years. Alfred and Michèle Bonnie have committed themselves to the revival of the estate since its acquisition in 1997, and their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques are now ensuring its destiny. Having enjoyed an excellent reputation from the beginning of the 19th century, the winery is one of only six properties which is classified in the 1953 Graves classification of Grand Crus Classé.

Everything in Malartic is managed with the highest precision, and quite a bit of their own storytelling. "Just like creating an award-winning film that is going to be replayed and remembered for years to come, my family and I are the guardians of a 300-year-old legacy. We are in charge of producing high-quality, unique wines, but we also work to promote our vision to carry the property into the new era with a focus on sustainable farming and protecting the natural environment for future generations," says co-owner Véronique Bonnie.

As the awards season officially kicks off at the SBIFF, Château Malartic-Lagravière will serve La Réserve de Malartic red 2017 and white 2018 wines throughout the Festival, in the green rooms and at the bars.

In addition to being the wine sponsor, Château Malartic-Lagravière is honored that Brendan Fraser will sign a special magnum, which will be displayed at the prestigious winery.

About Château Malartic-Lagravière

The Bonnie Family's wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).

For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting the place and its ecosystem. With a sustainable approach, they are looking for the unique expression of each terroir, a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, that make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.

