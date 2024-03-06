ChatGPT in Automotive CASE - Key Growth Opportunities and Use Cases, with Coverage of Carrefour, Expedia, Khan Academy, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis DS Automobiles, Turo, Unilever and Urtopia

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases of ChatGPT in Automotive CASE" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Launched on November 30, 2022, ChatGPT reached 1 million users in five days, the second fastest application to hit that milestone in history. GPT stands for generative pretrained transformer - a large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI in 2018. It has been trained on 175 billion parameters, making it one of the largest language models currently available. The number of parameters indicates the complexity and robustness of a language model.

The scope of this research service includes:

An investigation of ChatGPT, its journey so far, the unique characteristics that have made it a success, a comparison with other similar tools, and

a look into its limitations and business models

An examination of the application of ChatGPT across industries and evolving use cases, and of the implications of ChatGPT across different

business functions within a company

The specific potential for ChatGPT implementation in automotive CASE

Discussions on scenarios pertaining to connected vehicles, shared mobility, autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles where ChatGPT can be

implemented, highlighting use cases currently evolving in the marketplace

An analysis of potential growth opportunities in leveraging ChatGPT for automotive CASE

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhance the Efficiency of Connected Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Augment Shared Mobility Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Support Electric Vehicle Usage

Company Coverage:

Carrefour

Expedia.com

Khan Academy

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis DS Automobiles

Turo

Unilever

Urtopia

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

ChatGPT Applications: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT Redefines Adoption Time

ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Application Timeline

ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Impact of Possible Use Cases

Generative AI Tools Used in Marketing and Advertising

Potential Applications of ChatGPT in Key Corporate Functions

Evolving Avatars of ChatGPT Across Industries

A Peek into the Future of ChatGPT

Overview of ChatGPT

ChatGPT: Introduction

ChatGPT: The Journey So Far

ChatGPT: Key Features

GPT-3.5 Compared to GPT-4

ChatGPT: Business Model Canvas

ChatGPT: Revenue Streams

What Is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT and Bard: Comparison

Snapshot of the Evolving LLM Landscape

Generative AI Chatbot Competitive Landscape

SWOT Analysis of ChatGPT

Overview of ChatGPT: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Potential Use Cases in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

ChatGPT in Automotive CASE

ChatGPT in Connected Vehicles

Connected In-vehicle Experience: Mercedes-Benz

In-vehicle Experience: Stellantis DS Automobiles

ChatGPT in Connected eBikes: Urtopia

ChatGPT in Connected Logistics: Potential Scenario

ChatGPT in Autonomous Vehicles: Future Potential

ChatGPT in Other Mobility Avenues: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT in Automotive CASE: Potential Use Cases in Shared Mobility and Electric Vehicles

ChatGPT in Shared Mobility: Scenarios for Customer Engagement

ChatGPT in Shared Mobility: Scenarios for Shared Mobility Providers

Shared/Rental Use Case: Turo

ChatGPT in Electric Vehicles

ChatGPT in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

ChatGPT in Other Shared and Electric Mobility: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT Beyond Automotive

Select Companies Employing ChatGPT across Industries: Snapshot

How Do Non-automotive Industries Leverage ChatGPT?

Use Case 1: Retail - Carrefour

Use Case 2: Government Collaboration - Icelandic Language Preservation

Use Case 3: Travel - Expedia.com

Use Case 4: FMCG - Unilever

Use Case 5: Education - Khan Academy

ChatGPT Applications: Key Takeaways

