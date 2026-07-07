ChatGPT is now in Viber

Rakuten Viber and OpenAI Partner to Bring ChatGPT Directly into Messaging

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Viber is bringing ChatGPT directly to your fingertips. Through a new global partnership with OpenAI, Viber users can now access ChatGPT-powered tools for free and without leaving the app.

You don't need to be a tech expert to use these tools in Viber. They are designed to make AI accessible to everyone, even if you have never used an AI assistant before. Whether you need to edit a photo, draft the perfect message, or find inspiration for a new recipe, these new features are just a tap away (usage limits apply).

Features to Help You Every Day

The following functionality, powered by ChatGPT, is now available to Viber users globally on iOS and Android, with desktop support coming soon:

ChatGPT in Viber as a dedicated contact and tab: Get a ChatGPT experience in a dedicated Viber chat. Ask or search anything, get help with a task, or think something through whenever you need to, without opening another app. You do not need a ChatGPT account to get started, but you can create one or log in to connect and get higher limits.

Get a ChatGPT experience in a dedicated Viber chat. Ask or search anything, get help with a task, or think something through whenever you need to, without opening another app. You do not need a ChatGPT account to get started, but you can create one or log in to connect and get higher limits. Tag ChatGPT in any conversation: Bring ChatGPT into a conversation. Need ideas on where to watch the match? Ask @ChatGPT in a private or group chat to make suggestions. Type "@" and select ChatGPT as the first option in the menu to ask a question. Everyone in the chat can reply to ChatGPT's response, so the conversation keeps moving. ChatGPT responses are visually distinct from other participants' messages, so it's always clear when a message comes from ChatGPT. Only the specific message you send or recent messages that mention ChatGPT are shared with ChatGPT, not any context from the rest of your conversation.

Bring ChatGPT into a conversation. Need ideas on where to watch the match? Ask @ChatGPT in a private or group chat to make suggestions. Type "@" and select ChatGPT as the first option in the menu to ask a question. Everyone in the chat can reply to ChatGPT's response, so the conversation keeps moving. ChatGPT responses are visually distinct from other participants' messages, so it's always clear when a message comes from ChatGPT. Only the specific message you send or recent messages that mention ChatGPT are shared with ChatGPT, not any context from the rest of your conversation. Image Remix: Reimagine your photos. Powered by ChatGPT Images, you can now edit and personalize photos directly in your 1:1 and group chats. Change the style, add a twist, or turn a regular photo into something that marks a special occasion. Viber also added a set of ready-made templates to get you started instantly. Select the Remix button and let your imagination run wild.

Reimagine your photos. Powered by ChatGPT Images, you can now edit and personalize photos directly in your 1:1 and group chats. Change the style, add a twist, or turn a regular photo into something that marks a special occasion. Viber also added a set of ready-made templates to get you started instantly. Select the Remix button and let your imagination run wild. Link Summary: ChatGPT can summarize the key points from a shared article, blog post, or document - just tap the button under a link. This feature is enabled by default in all group chats.

ChatGPT can summarize the key points from a shared article, blog post, or document - just tap the button under a link. This feature is enabled by default in all group chats. Chat Summary: Easily catch up on busy chats. With one tap, you receive a private summary of the conversation - visible only to you - to help you stay on top of important details or agreed actions, whether you are planning a school trip or catching up on work updates.

Easily catch up on busy chats. With one tap, you receive a private summary of the conversation - visible only to you - to help you stay on top of important details or agreed actions, whether you are planning a school trip or catching up on work updates. Polish Messages : Not sure how to say something important? Tap the pen icon in any chat, community or channel (excluding comment threads), to rewrite your message for the right tone and clarity before you send it. Rest assured: others will not see that you used the polish tool.

: Not sure how to say something important? Tap the pen icon in any chat, community or channel (excluding comment threads), to rewrite your message for the right tone and clarity before you send it. Rest assured: others will not see that you used the polish tool. Translate Message: Break down language barriers instantly. Whether you are chatting with a local business while on holiday or sending a birthday wish to a colleague in their native language, translation is just a tap on the pen icon away.

To start using these features, update your Viber app to the latest version. To use Image Remix, simply log in to ChatGPT within the app, or create a free account within the app with a quick and easy, one-time process (no paid subscription required). All other tools are ready to use immediately with no registration or sign-up needed.

"We want to make everyday communication easier and more creative," says Ofir Eyal, CEO at Rakuten Viber. "Partnering with OpenAI means we can bring ChatGPT to our users to add real, day-to-day value - even if they would never have sought it out on their own. Whether you're drafting the perfect message, remixing an image, or just exploring a new idea, this is now built into the app people already use every day."

Torben Severson, VP and Head of Global Business Development, OpenAI said: "Messaging is where so much of everyday life happens. With ChatGPT in Viber, people can get helpful, creative support right in the moment, from finding the right words to catching up on busy chats or remixing a photo. We're excited to partner with Rakuten Viber to bring these tools into an app people already use every day."

This partnership is part of Rakuten Viber's ongoing commitment to using AI to simplify your daily life. It also supports the Rakuten Group's 'Triple 20' initiative, which focuses on using AI to improve service efficiency and deliver a better experience for users everywhere.

Notes to Editors

Privacy and security remain at the heart of the Viber experience. Viber's core features - including one-to-one calls and messages, group messages, private media sharing and linked devices - are protected by end-to-end encryption so conversations between Viber users stay private and can't be read by Viber. Users also stay in control when they use an AI feature, and their explicit consent to OpenAI's terms and policies is required before their first use.

"ChatGPT in Viber" chats are handled by OpenAI under the OpenAI Terms and Privacy Policy. If a user connects their ChatGPT account, their ChatGPT in Viber activity will be linked to that account and handled under OpenAI's standard retention policies. For all other features, only the specific text, image, or request users choose is sent securely to OpenAI for processing - never account data or the rest of a chat. This data is only retained for a limited time period and is not shared or used to train OpenAI's models. ChatGPT-powered features are also subject to OpenAI's Usage Policies, and OpenAI may review content for safety.

ChatGPT in Viber is available to Viber users in most countries where ChatGPT is supported. The experience is not available in a small number of countries where roll-out is not planned initially due to local priorities, or where ChatGPT is not currently available due to local regulations.

About Rakuten Viber

Rakuten Viber is one of the most trusted and downloaded apps in the world. We create meaningful connections, bringing people together safely, so they can enjoy precious moments with their families and friends, manage their business relations, or pursue their passions, in one place - we do it all! As a super app, we give our users services that cover every aspect of their day-to-day needs and make their lives easier.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global technology leader in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications services.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits everyone. For more information, please visit openai.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Roessler

Rakuten

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Viber