ChatGPT Use Cases in the Automotive Value Chain - A Peek into ChatGPT's Future

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ChatGPT Use Cases in the Automotive Value Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ChatGPT has established itself as a versatile tool with potential use cases in various business functions across industries. Potential use cases across the automotive value chain are numerous. This report looks at various scenarios in which ChatGPT can be used for the key elements of the automotive value chain including supply chain, manufacturing, retail, and in-vehicle experience.

ChatGPT is trained on a massive data set, which makes it an application with wide knowledge. It can also learn new things and update its knowledge repository. This gives ChatGPT the ability to answer questions pertaining to a wide range of subjects. This capability, combined with domain-specific information, will enable ChatGPT to quickly undertake incisive analysis to derive meaningful insights.

Fed with production-related knowledge, this large language model can analyze the ongoing production data to identify anomalies and help identify bottlenecks and other issues in the production process. It can analyze historical data and current trends to forecast demand for specific components. It can also help the design team by analyzing market trends and customer feedback to suggest more user-centric designs.

In automotive retail, it can transform the customer purchase journey, where a chatbot powered by ChatGPT can attend to customers 24/7, answer their queries, and guide them through the vehicle selection and purchase process. Within the vehicle, ChatGPT can usher in an era of an AI companion that can engage with the driver and occupants in natural language conversations.

The research scope of this study includes discussion of:

  • Possible use cases of ChatGPT in the automotive value chain
  • Evolving use cases and analysis of their impact on the automotive value chain of the future
  • The automotive value chain, its subsegments, and the potential applications in those subsegments
  • The potential integration of ChatGPT in existing automotive products and solutions
  • The challenges associated with ChatGPT at the workplace and use cases that highlight the concerns around this technology
  • Growth opportunities and key takeaways that derive from the analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

  • ChatGPT Applications: Key Takeaways
  • Snapshot of ChatGPT in Automotive OEM First Movers
  • ChatGPT: Evolving Use Cases in Mobility
  • ChatGPT: Impact on Various Automotive Application Areas
  • Challenges: Countries Banning ChatGPT
  • Challenges: Companies Reacting to Workplace Use Of ChatGPT

ChatGPT Use Cases in the Automotive Value Chain: Supply Chain and Manufacturing

  • Automotive Applications: Overview
  • Automotive Supply Chain Management: Overview
  • Automotive Supply Chain: Working Scenario
  • Automotive Supply Chain: Potential Adopters
  • Automotive Manufacturing: Overview
  • Automotive Manufacturing: Design
  • Automotive Manufacturing: Production
  • Automotive Manufacturing: Quality Control
  • Automotive Manufacturing: Use Case, Mercedes Benz
  • Applications in the Supply Chain and Manufacturing: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT Use Cases in Automotive Value Chain: Retail and In-vehicle Experience

  • Automotive Retail: Overview
  • Automotive Retail: Marketing
  • Automotive Retail: Sales
  • Automotive Retail: Sales: Use Case 1, Fullpath
  • Automotive Retail: Sales: Use Case 2, Metaverse and ChatGPT
  • Automotive Retail: Aftermarket
  • ChatGPT: In-vehicle Experience: Overview
  • In-vehicle Experience: Potential Use Case
  • In-vehicle Experience: Mercedes Benz
  • In-vehicle Experience: Stellantis: DS Automobiles
  • Applications in Retail and In-vehicle Experience: Key Takeaways

ChatGPT in Automotive: Future Potential

  • ChatGPT's Impact Across the Automotive Value Chain
  • Automotive Technology Products and Platforms Incorporating LLMs in the Future
  • ChatGPT in Automotive: Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE)
  • A Peek into ChatGPT's Future

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Usher in the Next Generation of In-vehicle Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Revolutionize Customer Engagements
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Support Smart Manufacturing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Fullpath
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Meta
  • Stellantis

