Chatham Co. Digitally Transforming its Operations with RFID Inmate Tracking System

Deploying the Weapon of Mass Data Collection

Some of the jail's most security critical workflows are now fully digitized, including security rounds, such as face-to-face cell checks, activity logging, and real-time inmate tracking powered by GUARDIAN RFID wristbands.

Chatham Co. corrections officers are using SPARTAN™, the ultra-rugged Android mobile device from GUARDIAN RFID, as well as hardened RFID tags strategically located throughout their facility to automate a wide range of data collection and reporting logged at the point of responsibility.

GUARDIAN RFID's Cloud native software is delivering real-time situational awareness, monitoring security round performance, and making activity streams and reporting tools accessible from anywhere, while integrating with PHOENIX, Chatham Co.'s homegrown jail management system.

With GUARDIAN RFID fully deployed, Chatham Co. has eliminated its manual paper logs. GUARDIAN RFID also replaced the county's recent deployment of Guard1 by TimeKeeping Systems, Inc.

Command & Control

Sheriff John Wilcher chose GUARDIAN RFID to efficiently unify Chatham County's inmate management objectives. By deploying the Command & Control Platform, GUARDIAN RFID allows Chatham County correctional officers and its command leadership to gain real-time actionable insights into the daily activities of the facility while keeping the inmates, staff, and facility safe and secure.

Chatham Co. the fifth most populous county in Georgia, and the most populous Georgia county outside the Atlanta metropolitan area.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a technology company whose mission is to build and deploy world-class technology supporting the care, custody, and control mission-set of America's Thin Gray Line. Our native Cloud platform combines RFID, Mobile, and Artificial Intelligence to digitally transform jails, prisons, and juvenile detention facilities of every size. For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

