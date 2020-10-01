Chatham Glenn Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in The Villages, Celebrates Grand Opening

Chatham Glenn Healthcare & Rehabilitation offers physical therapy, speech pathology, occupational therapy and nursing services and has 92 private rooms.

"The private rooms have been very helpful during the Covid-19 pandemic because we have been able to allow families to visit at our individual patient windows, providing additional privacy. Further, the private room eliminates the worry of potential exposure from a roommate, says Daniel Conners, Chatham Glenn Executive Director.

With 92 private rooms, 14 semi-private rooms, spanning 78,000 square feet, Chatham Glen offers an intimate setting for care. Additionally, Chatham Glen has 4 separate dining rooms and while socially distanced, patients eat restaurant style offerings, unlike many other skilled nursing centers.

"Having worked in senior living for many years, both as a floor nurse and as a Director of Nursing, I am proud to be a part of the Chatham Glen family. Our core values and vision are to serve our residents, families and staff with compassion first, and we strive to exceed that standard in everything we do. We are thrilled to be able to offer both short term rehabilitation and long term nursing care needs to The Villages community," said Lisa Daughtry, Chatham Glenn Director of Nursing.

"Because we are the local owners and operators, we have the ability to respond to the needs of our residents quickly without the need of dealing with corporate obstacles," said Tina Solava, Chief Branding Officer for KR Management. KR Management also operates Buffalo Crossings Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Community. "We are thrilled to continue to serve Villagers with another beautiful option."

Chatham Glenn staff is following all regulations and protocol to ensure residents live in a safe and sanitized environment. The Center is currently accepting short term patients and long term care residents.

Contact the community for more information or to schedule a virtual tour. (352) 492-4929

