Chatham Park Achieves a Triple Triumph at the 2023 STARS Awards

The Master-Planned Community was Named "Community of the Year," and Received Two Additional Accolades for its Sustainability and Amenity Design.

PITTSBORO, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Park, the 8,500-acre master-planned community by Preston Development Company, received three distinctions by the North Carolina Home Builders Association (NCHBA) at their annual awards ceremony. The STARS Awards program honors the achievements of home building industry professionals across the state, recognizing the categories of marketing and advertising, web design, sales and information center, landscape design, interior merchandising, architecture and floor plan, remodeling and renovation, and special projects. This year's STARS Awards Gala, held at the Embassy Suites in Concord, N.C., united the best talent in North Carolina's building industry.

Chatham Park was recognized for the below 2023 STARS Awards:

Community of the Year

Best Sustainable Project – Water Recovery Center

Best Community Amenity Center – Knight Farm Community Park

"We are immensely honored to receive the prestigious recognition of Community of the Year, along with Best Sustainable Project and Best Community Amenity Center," Executive Vice President of Preston Development Company Vanessa Jenkins says. "Chatham Park's success is a testament to our commitment to creating not just a place to live but a vibrant community that values sustainability and enriches the lives of its residents. These accolades fuel our passion to continue pioneering excellence in master-planned development and reignite our inspiration to build a sustainable and thriving future for Chatham Park and its neighboring areas."

The Chatham Park Water Recovery Center, which revolutionizes treatment of stormwater by turning it into reuse/greywater, a renewable resource for the community, is one of two onsite systems in the United States. It earned the top prize in North Carolina and was recognized nationally with a National Engineering Excellence Honor award, one of only 24 projects to be distinguished. The Center has a current capacity of 500,000 gallons per day (gpd) and is expandable to 1.25 million gpd with additional parallel trains.

Knight Farm Community Park, spanning 10 acres, is Chatham Park's first community park, dedicated to the Town of Pittsboro. It features a water splash pad, dog park, measured walking trail, and playhouse equipment including a dragon-shaped climbing gym and a natural playground with live-edge tree trunk balance beams and a rock garden. A covered pavilion provides public restrooms and several picnic tables. The park fosters a sense of unity within the local community while actively supporting Chatham Park's core pillars of connectivity and healthy balance.

To learn more about Chatham Park and the community's offerings, visit https://chathampark.com/

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Healthy Balance, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office, and retail space.

