Chatham Park Awarded for Excellence at the 2024 Parade of Homes

Six Builders Honored by the Home Builders Association for Exemplary Design in North Carolina's Triangle Region

PITTSBORO, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Park, the 8,500-acre master-planned community in Pittsboro, received accolades for design excellence on behalf of six acclaimed builders in the Triangle area. These honors, celebrating outstanding design excellence, were announced by the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties (HBA DOC) on Thursday, Oct. 3rd, and by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA RWC) on Tuesday, Oct. 8th, during its highly anticipated annual Parade of Homes Awards Gala. Among the seven homes that achieved a distinction, one secured dual recognition, earning accolades from both organizations. This remarkable achievement underscores Chatham Park's commitment to excellence in the creation of a vibrant, dynamic, and innovative community that sets a new standard for modern living.

The annual Triangle Parade of Homes stands as a beacon of architectural innovation and design excellence in North Carolina's Triangle region. The three-weekend-long event is a showcase of the best and the brightest in the world of home construction and design, where builders, developers, and designers display their creativity and craftsmanship.

The 2024 winners from Chatham Park include:

Prewitt-Douglas Custom Homes – "Cedar Slope Cottage" (HBA DOC: Gold / HBA RWC: Silver)

Upton & Company – "The Annie" (HBA DOC: Gold)

Garman Homes – "The Lucky C" (HBA DOC: Gold)

David Weekley Homes – "The Inspiration" (HBA DOC: Silver)

David Weekley Homes – "The Rosebay" (HBA DOC: Silver)

Pulte Homes – "The Continental" (HBA DOC: Silver)

Upright Builders – "Cumberland Creek" (HBA DOC: Bronze)

"These awards are a testament to our devoted builders," Executive Vice President of Preston Development Company Vanessa Jenkins says, "Who turn blueprints into forever homes, and to the vision that propels Chatham Park forward."

Chatham Park and its builders have been awarded five years in a row by the HBAs of Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties. The master-planned community's emphasis on innovation, one of the five pillars that inform every decision, inspires greater standards of responsible development and sets a bold precedent for those around it.

"Every award we receive is a testament to the passion and precision that defines us," Jenkins says. "We're not just crafting buildings; we're crafting legacies."

To learn more about Chatham Park and discover new home opportunities from the community's award-winning builders, visit https://chathampark.com/ or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Chatham Park

Developed by the award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Healthy Balance, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more.

SOURCE Chatham Park