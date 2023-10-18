Chatham Park Builders Awarded for Excellence at the 2023 Parade of Homes

PITTSBORO, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Triangle Parade of Homes stands as a beacon of architectural innovation and design excellence in North Carolina's Triangle region. The three-weekend-long event is a showcase of the best and the brightest in the world of home construction and design, where builders, developers, and designers display their creativity and craftsmanship. Chatham Park's 2023 theme, "Dancing in the Streets," inspired both realtors and prospects to dance their way through the community to tour our 13 beautiful Parade homes.

Following the second event weekend, Chatham Park and six of our esteemed builders received accolades. These recognitions were presented at two separate award ceremonies by the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties (HBA DOC) and the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA RWC).

The 2023 Parade winners from Chatham Park include:

Tri Pointe Homes - "The Mitchell" (HBA DOC: Gold)

Homes by Dickerson - "Portsea 'Owse" (HBA DOC: Gold / HBA RWC: Bronze)

Homes by Dickerson - "Cape Light" (HBA DOC: Gold / HBA RWC: Gold)

Homes by Dickerson - "The Galt House" (HBA DOC: Silver)

Wagoner Homes - "Feels So Right" (HBA DOC: Silver / HBA RWC: Silver)

Pulte Homes - "The Continental" (HBA DOC: Bronze)

Prewitt Custom Homes - "Emma's Way" (HBA DOC: Bronze)

Upton & Co. - "Autumn's Keystone" (HBA RWC: Bronze)

Garman Homes - "Paper" (HBA RWC: Bronze)

David Weekley Homes - "The Moorefield" (HBA RWC: Bronze)

These awards exemplify our dedication to the broader vision of Chatham Park and underline our thoughtful approach to every facet of community design. We are grateful to partner with some of the nation's most sought-after builders, designers, and developers, as well as a selection of local executive builders, to implement creative strategies that meet Chatham Park's many needs – from the single-family homes and townhomes in Vineyards to the 55+ active adult community of Encore. It's a challenging task that requires a great deal of expertise, and why Chatham Park and its builders have been awarded four years in a row by the HBAs of Durham, Orange, Chatham, and Wake counties! Chatham Park's emphasis on innovation, one of the five pillars that inform every decision we make, inspires us to meet greater standards of responsible development and set a bold precedent for those around us.

"These awards are a testament to our devoted builders, who turn blueprints into forever homes, and to the vision that propels Chatham Park forward," says Executive Vice President of Preston Development Company Vanessa Jenkins. "Every award we receive is a testament to the passion and precision that defines us. We're not just crafting buildings; we're crafting legacies."

As we celebrate these prestigious awards and look forward to continued growth, we work towards a heritage that goes beyond brick and mortar - one that makes a lasting impact on the lives of our residents and the surrounding environment. With steadfast commitment, Chatham Park will continue to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable haven for generations to come and serve as an example of what is possible when vision, partnership, and exceptional design unite.

The Chatham Park lifestyle centers around balance, learning, and community for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. For a healthy balance of nature, neighborhood, and small-town charm, there's Vineyards at Chatham Park, Chatham Park's first residential neighborhood. MOSAIC offers urban design and options for restaurants, shopping, and apartment and condo living, while Encore by David Weekley is Chatham Park's first active adult neighborhood for 55+. From healthcare facilities, schools, lifestyle amenities, business centers, and parks, there is something to meet every resident's need. Interested in finding your dream home at Chatham Park? Explore the 8,500 acres of our Live, Work, Play, & Learn community—and beyond here.

