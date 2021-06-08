Chatham Park Developer Donates Knight Farm Community Park to the Town of Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Farm Community Park, located in the new home community Vineyards at Chatham Park, opened to the public on Memorial Day Weekend. A ceremony was held on May 27 in which the park was donated to the town of Pittsboro by Preston Development Company, the developers of Chatham Park. During the ceremony, officials activated the colorful water fountain splash pad with a giant 6-foot switch.

"We thank very much Chatham Park and Preston Development for the work that went into this park," said James Nass, mayor of Pittsboro. "We are glad to take it over as a town park now and add that to our parks and recreation inventory."

The 10-acre park is one part of roughly 2,000 acres planned to be dedicated to open space, parks, and walking trails within the Chatham Park community. Knight Farm Community Park's amenities boast whimsical playhouse equipment, a dragon-shaped climbing gym, and a natural playground where guests can experience live-edge tree trunk balance beams and slide through a rock garden. Additional features include a measured walking trail on the perimeter, a large multi-use field, a splash pad, and a dog park. A covered pavilion provides public restrooms and several picnic tables. Plenty of unused space remains available within the park for upgrades and future developments as the town of Pittsboro grows and expands.

Located at 362 Vine Parkway near the Chatham Park Info Center, park operating hours during the summer are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Developed by award-winning Preston Development, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

