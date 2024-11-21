Chatham Park Launches NoVi: The Next Phase of North Village

NoVi to offer more than 600 residential units, including new single-family homes, cottages, villas and townhomes coming in Spring 2025

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Park is introducing NoVi, the newest and second largest neighborhood located in North Village. It's an ideal location for homeowners seeking an on-the-go active lifestyle and connects new residential development with existing offerings in Chatham Park. Plans call for NoVi to include more than 600 residential units in total. New single-family homes, cottages, villas and townhomes are planned adjacent to the new Chatham Park YMCA, with sales anticipated to begin in Spring 2025. Featured builders include David Weekley Homes, Homes by Dickerson, Garman Homes and Tri Pointe Homes. NoVi also encompasses the established Encore by David Weekley neighborhood, a 55+ active adult section.

Designed for those who want to be at the heart of the action, NoVi residents will be surrounded by outdoor events, leisure activities and a vibrant commercial district. The neighborhood will include ample green space and scenic views. Residents can easily access parks, amenities and the new Chatham Park YMCA, which features a state-of-the art wellness center along with a variety of community programs. Families will also appreciate the proximity to the future Chatham County school location in NoVi.

"We are thrilled to introduce this next phase, which builds upon the success and growth of the development," said Preston Development Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins. "Chatham Park offers a variety of neighborhoods and something for every age, life stage and interest. NoVi will showcase its own unique character and style, featuring beautiful homes that embody the vision of Chatham Park."

To learn more about Chatham Park and NoVi, visit https://chathampark.com/novi/ or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Chatham Park

Developed by the award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Healthy Balance, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more.

