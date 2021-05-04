Chatham Park to Offer New Home Plans from Garman Homes' NONFICTION Brand

PITTSBORO, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Developers of Chatham Park - a 7,068-acre mixed-use community located in Pittsboro, North Carolina - announced that new home builder Garman Homes will be building new home plans from their NONFICTION brand in Vineyards at Chatham Park.

"Chatham Park is a one-of-a-kind community, and the promise of what life looks like inside that community is tremendous," said Alaina Money-Garman, founder and CEO of Garman Homes. "We want to bring the best of what Garman Homes has to offer to this incredible project."

While Garman Homes was the first residential builder to partner with Chatham Park and have already built and sold out of The Cottages Collection in Vineyards, they will be introducing new home plans under their debut brand: NONFICTION. NONFICTION will soon boast single-family homes from their Quotables Collection which includes four-floor plans from the high-$300s.

Furthering the relationship with Garman Homes is expected to contribute to what will be a high-growth year for the community. Nearly 500 homesites are scheduled to be delivered or in some stage of construction during 2021. This increased activity will trigger the addition of new home builders, price points, and a variety of architectural styles which will eventually establish the community as one of the largest in the area.

Garman Homes was founded in 2007 and are known for their four Garman Differences - they hire Rock Stars, guarantee a closing date, have the G-Team that ensures a smooth transition from home builder to the homeowner, and they also give back with a portion of every sale going toward local causes and charities.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with The Garman Homes Team," said Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins of Preston Development. "They consistently bring creative and inspired floor plans to homeowners and add incredible value to the community as a whole."

Garman Homes rejoins the builder team with new home starts expected to commence immediately to meet pent-up demand.

"Our Sales and Information Center opened last year with only two price points and products," continues Jenkins. "It is exciting to see the array of home designs we can now offer our clients, and Garman Homes always provides fresh, new looks and a unique homebuying experience."

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Wellness, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking and multimodal trails; access to Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

About Garman Homes

Founded by Jim Garman and Alaina Money-Garman in 2007, Garman Homes is a privately-held home building company based in Cary, NC. The company operates two brands, Fresh Paint by Garman Homes and Nonfiction by Garman Homes, which builds townhomes and single-family detached homes throughout North Carolina. Driven by the belief that a home building company can change the world by treating people with transparency and respect, empowering them to create their dream, improve their lives and make the world a better place, Garman ranked #197 in sales volume on the 2020 Builder 200 list, growing steadily year over year.

