Chatham Property Sells for Record $15,000,000

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Dougherty, a Managing Director in the Boston office of Compass and head of The Private Brokerage team has just confirmed the sale of 300 Stage Neck Road in Chatham for $15,000,000, which is a record price for the town and one of the highest property sales in Massachusetts this year. Dougherty, who represented the seller, said the sale included an adjacent parcel of land at 0 Stage Neck Road for the buyer, who was represented by Herb Entwistle of Cityscape Properties.

The 6.5 acre oceanfront estate property had been owned by the same family for more than 20 years and was used primarily as a summer home. They acquired the legacy property in the late 90's and set about a multi-year project collaborating with top designers and architects to build the stunning 10,000 square foot shingle-style residence. With a separate guest house, dramatic infinity edge pool, cabana and private beach, the gated property is incredibly private and surrounded on three sides by water.

"Our marketing strategy was designed to provide this magnificent property with exposure to qualified buyers who might not have considered Chatham to begin with," said Dougherty, one of the top realtors in Massachusetts. His efforts garnered interest from "more than a dozen" qualified prospects, and ultimately fetched multiple offers. He declined to name the buyer but noted that he is an accomplished CEO with a young family.

The Private Brokerage team was founded in 2018 within Compass to provide accomplished individuals, families and their advisors with access to the most personalized, sophisticated and confidential real estate support available. From the elevated and far-reaching marketing of special properties to the thoughtful representation of buyers seeking hard to find off-market properties, The Private Brokerage leverages tremendous resources, concierge-like services and a close network of global real estate relationships to deliver outstanding results to clients throughout the Greater Boston region.

