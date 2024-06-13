Chatime Appoints a New CEO to Support Global Growth

HSINCHU, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatime, a leading global bubble tea and innovative beverage brand, has appointed Carlos Antonius to the newly created role as a new global CEO, the brand announced last June 7, 2024.

Carlos has served as the CEO of Chatime Australia, a role he has held since 2015. With his extensive credentials leading B2B/B2C F&B businesses, he led the repositioning of the Chatime brand in Australia, enabling Chatime to be the largest brand in the category with 200 Australian locations, making the brand synonymous with bubble tea in Australia today.

Carlos Antonius, Global CEO of Chatime

Carlos is a results-focused business leader with over 30 years' experience across retail and franchise business sectors, both nationally and internationally. With a proven track record of leadership, management, strategy, and change management, his prior success in repositioning brands, transforming and growing businesses to improve profitability and sustainable growth will be welcomed by all stakeholders. His previous roles included Business Development Director of Nando's, a fast-casual restaurant chicken brand, and Gelatissimo gelato brand in leading their international development.

In his new role, he will oversee Chatime, responsible for over 1, 500 locations worldwide, and will champion driving the Chatime business to achieve its strategic plan, including targeting 2, 500 operating locations globally by 2027.

With Chatime's new brand refresh initiative rolling out across Chatime international markets this year, Carlos is positive the brand is on the right trajectory of success. "I'm honoured to have the opportunity to lead Chatime into the next phase of growth, and I look forward to executing our growth strategy and collaborating with the board, our leadership team, and our partners to realize our brand's full potential." Carlos added.

