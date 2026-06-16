Chatime Makes Nevada Debut with First Las Vegas Location, Six Stores Planned Across the City

Former Tech Entrepreneur Brings Global Bubble Tea Brand to Growing Las Vegas Market

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatime, one of the world's largest bubble tea brands, is entering Nevada for the first time with plans to open six locations across Las Vegas, beginning with a new store near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

The first Nevada location will officially open on June 20 at 4626 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 3, bringing Chatime's customizable milk teas, fruit teas, and signature brown sugar pearl drinks to a high-traffic corridor serving students, residents, and visitors. A second location is scheduled to open later this year in the Arts District at 1563 Commerce Street, #13, further expanding the brand's footprint in some of the city's most active neighborhoods.

The stores are owned by Las Vegas franchisee Ashish Bhutiani, a former technology consulting entrepreneur who spent more than a decade building his own consulting business before making the move from New York to Las Vegas to launch and grow Chatime in the market.

Drawn to Las Vegas' continued population growth, evolving food scene, and expanding business community, Bhutiani saw an opportunity to introduce a globally recognized beverage brand to a market increasingly seeking customizable and experience-driven dining options.

"After years in the technology industry, I wanted my next business venture to be centered on people, community, and creating memorable customer experiences," said Bhutiani. "Las Vegas continues to attract new residents, students, and entrepreneurs, and I believe Chatime can become a welcoming gathering place where people connect over something fun and approachable."

Although Bhutiani did not initially plan to enter the bubble tea category, he was attracted by Chatime's international reputation and broad consumer appeal. The brand's menu offers extensive customization options, including adjustable sweetness levels, dairy-free alternatives, and a variety of tea and topping combinations that appeal to both longtime bubble tea enthusiasts and first-time customers.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 guests on June 20 will receive a free 16-ounce premium milk tea. Guests throughout the opening weekend will also enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on select beverages.

"Las Vegas is an exciting and fast-growing market that aligns well with Chatime's focus on innovation, customization, and community," said Zach Wei, Head of U.S. Operations for Chatime. "With locations planned near UNLV and in the Arts District, we're bringing the brand to neighborhoods where people are looking for convenient, social, and high-quality beverage experiences."

Founded in Taiwan in 2005, Chatime has grown into one of the world's leading bubble tea brands, serving customers through more than 1,400 locations across multiple continents. The Nevada expansion marks the company's latest step in its continued growth across the United States.

For more information, please visit https://chatime.com/franchise/ or follow the brand on social media for grand opening updates.

Contact: Grace Skowron, Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Chatime