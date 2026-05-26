New Chatime Opens on Atlantic Avenue, Bringing Authentic Taiwanese Boba Tea to Delray Beach

Former Corporate Executive Brings Authentic Taiwanese Boba Tea to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatime, the global leader in modern Boba tea beverages, has opened its newest store in Delray Beach at 331 E Atlantic Ave, Unit 3, marking its 17th U.S. store location as part of a renewed franchise push across the country. The store is set to hold its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on the weekend of June 6 and 7th, bringing one of the most globally recognized names in premium boba tea to one of South Florida's most vibrant dining and shopping corridors. With continued growth underway, Chatime aims to reach more than 20 U.S. locations by the end of the year.

The new store is owned by Erik Davis, a longtime retail operations leader, and his wife, who grew up in Taiwan. For her, Boba tea has never been a trend or a novelty, but a part of daily life since childhood, the same way coffee anchors American mornings.

"Boba tea has been part of our family for years, and Chatime captures the authentic Taiwanese flavors we love," Davis said. "Atlantic Avenue's energy, foot traffic, and mix of locals and visitors make it the perfect place to share that experience."

To kick off the celebration, the first 50 guests on Saturday June 6th will receive a FREE 16oz Premium Boba Milk Tea, presented in a limited‑edition Charm the World Cup. Each cup also comes with a mystery plushie, adding a playful collectible element that reflects Chatime's global fan culture.

Throughout both days, visitors can take advantage of an all‑day Buy‑One‑Get‑One free promotion. With the purchase of any drink, guests will receive their choice of a FREE Premium Boba Milk Tea (16oz) or a FREE Tropical Green Tea with Popping Pearls (16oz). To ensure smooth service during the grand opening rush, flavors for the complimentary drinks will be fixed.

After two decades in corporate leadership, Davis stepped away with the goal of building something of his own. With time, resources, and a desire for a new chapter, he began exploring franchise opportunities. Seeing as Boba tea was already part of his family's life, Chatime immediately stood out as an exciting opportunity.

Davis plans on opening several more locations throughout the state one day but is currently focused on exploring the idea of a mobile boba truck or trolley that would bring Chatime to events, festivals, and neighborhoods throughout South Florida.

"Chatime is a natural fit for Delray Beach, especially along Atlantic Avenue, where walkability, steady foot traffic, and a vibrant dining scene create strong demand for grab‑and‑go beverages. The area's mix of residents, tourists, and beachgoers makes it an ideal spot for refreshing, customizable drinks," said Zach Wei, head of U.S. operations for Chatime. "We believe Erik and his family are the perfect group of people to establish Chatime in such a diverse and culinarily curious area."

Chatime's menu includes customizable milk teas, fruit teas, smoothies, and brown sugar pearls. Many options are gluten free, lactose free, vegan friendly, and can be adjusted for sweetness and richness for the health-conscious. Davis believes this flexibility is one of the reasons the brand appeals to both longtime boba fans and people who are trying it for the first time.

About Chatime

Founded in Taiwan in 2005 and franchising since 2006, Chatime quickly emerged as one of the first brands to bring Boba tea to the global stage. Today, with over 1,400 locations across Asia, Australia, Canada, and the U.S., Chatime is one of the largest international teahouse franchises in the world. Drawing on more than three decades of tea manufacturing expertise and the work of a dedicated research team, Chatime has positioned itself at the forefront of a shift toward real ingredients, bold flavors, and contemporary tea culture. The brand offers a diverse menu centered on customizable premium boba tea, featuring signature milk teas, fruit teas, smoothies, and brown sugar pearls.

For more information, please visit https://chatime.com/franchise/

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Chatime