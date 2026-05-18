Local Husband-and-Wife Duo to Open Chatime Boba tea in Dallas

Largest Teahouse Franchise in the World Announces 10-unit Development Deal in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatime, the global leader in modern bubble tea beverages, has opened its newest teahouse in Dallas amid a renewed franchise push in the U.S. The new store is in the Medallion Center shopping center at 6464 E NW Hwy, Suite 316, Dallas, TX 75214, and is set to hold its grand opening on May 30.

To kick off the celebration, the first 50 guests each day will receive a FREE 16oz Premium Boba Milk Tea, presented in a limited‑edition Charm the World Cup. Each cup also comes with a mystery plushie, adding a playful collectible element that reflects Chatime's global fan culture.

Throughout both days, visitors can take advantage of an all‑day Buy‑One‑Get‑One promotion. With the purchase of any drink, guests will receive their choice of a FREE Premium Boba Milk Tea (16oz) or a FREE Tropical Green Tea with Jelly Ball (16oz). To ensure smooth service during the grand opening rush, flavors for the complimentary drinks will be fixed.

The new Chatime is owned by longtime Dallas locals and husband-and-wife duo. As first-time franchise owners, they were seeking a venture that could begin part-time yet still offer strong long-term potential. Chatime stood out to the family as an emerging brand in the Dallas market with a globally recognized product and a strong reputation.

"Chatime felt like the right opportunity for us because it offered a strong global brand with real recognition, even though it is still growing in the United States. We were new to franchising and needed something we could start while continuing our full-time jobs, and this turned out to be a blessing in disguise," said they. "What makes it even more meaningful is that our younger son is managing the store and has become a key part of the operation, while our older one proudly calls himself the HR guy, leading the hiring and onboarding efforts. It has truly become a family affair."

The couple have secured 10 territories throughout the DFW market and intend to grow their footprint even further.

About Chatime

Founded in Taiwan in 2005 and franchising since 2006, Chatime quickly emerged as one of the first brands to bring bubble tea to the global stage with over 1,400 locations worldwide. Drawing on more than three decades of tea manufacturing expertise and the work of a dedicated research team, Chatime has positioned itself at the forefront of a shift toward real ingredients, bold flavors, and contemporary tea culture, setting the foundation for its rapid international growth. Chatime offers a diverse menu centered on customizable premium boba tea, featuring signature milk teas, fruit teas, smoothies, and brown sugar pearls. With over 1,400 locations across Asia, Australia, Canada, and the U.S., Chatime is one of the largest international teahouse franchises in the world.

For more information, please visit https://chatime.com/franchise/

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Chatime