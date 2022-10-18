Chatler Parfume: Fighting inflation in 5 steps

MYSŁOWICE, Poland, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of stagflation and crisis, companies have two choices: cut costs or sell more to maintain profitability. However, with competition on the same products, maintaining profitability is extremely difficult. With help comes Five Steps Method used by Polish perfume maker.

1. Disruption

Global innovation 2in1 perfume & skin care: Chatler 1 Fl. oz (Photo: Chatler).

While perfume category seems to be stagnated in modus operandi, specialists from Chatler Parfume, Poland, have developed a special Chatler 1 Fl. oz perfume system (https://chatler.pl/category/30ml/) , designed to be sold in times of crisis, inflation in the global markets.

As a result, Chatler 1 Fl. oz allows selling to a single user +50% more perfume by volume and +150% by value compared to traditional 3.4 Fl. oz perfumes, which translates into an increase in turnover and margin generated by the store on a single customer.

2. Keep end users in focus

"The Chatler 30ml concept gives users almost the lowest price on the shelf per unit, while the quality of the products remains at the level of the world's most expensive brands" - says Tomasz Jesionek, Global Sales Director at Chatler Parfume – "It's important when they have not enough money to continue buying luxury goods."

"An additional benefit is convenience & ethics" – Jesionek adds – "Chatler 30ml easily fits in a pocket or purse. In addition, it is vegan, eco-friendly and contains the best French fragrance oils with scents that change over time."

3. Sell products nobody offers

Chatler 30ml is a 2-in-1 innovation on a global scale. This is probably the first time that a fragrance and skin moisturizing formula have been combined in a perfume bottle. In addition, each package has a name written in Braille for the blind people. Does anyone else in the world offer the same combination?

4. Think out of the box

Thanks to a special packaging system and free shelf-displays, 25 fragrances will fit on 3 feet of shelf instead of average 8 of 3.4 Fl. oz, giving a +300% increase in shelf competitiveness.

For each fragrance of Chatler 1 Fl. oz retailers receive 20% in which is way more than competitors do.

5. Go global

Spread your sales risk to different economies. Chatler's innovation has been introduced to three new continents within last year.

"The time is tough but I'd be happy to hear that our example helped at least one company to survive!" – Jesionek sais.



