Chatly Hosting Three Webinars in March to Help Brands Deal With the Impact of the Coronavirus

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise WeChat management platform Chatly is hosting three free webinars throughout the month of March to help brands learn how to adapt their China business strategies in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.

"We've seen a lot of fear and uncertainty from international brands and many have pulled back on their China operations," shared Chatly's Head of Marketing Lauren Hallanan, "But we feel this is the wrong response. In fact, Chinese consumers have shared that a brand's support for China during the coronavirus outbreak will strongly influence their purchasing decisions. Amid this sales slump, brands need to use this time to position themselves to take advantage of demand recovery which is likely to be rapid once the situation improves."

The three webinars will address various issues that brands are facing and give recommendations for resolving them.

"During this complex time, we're striving to provide extra support for our clients both inside and outside of China. We believe the tools shared in these webinars can help brands significantly," says Chatly Co-CEO Jeff Fish.

Webinar Schedule:

March 5th - Using WeChat Work for Remote Team Management and Clienteling

Learn about key features of WeChat's sister app that make it the perfect solution for managing a decentralized workforce

Hear how WeChat Work's clienteling features can help offline retailers mitigate losses by enabling sales associates to develop stronger relationships with their clients and leads even while working from home

March 17th - Why Having a WeChat E-commerce Mini Program is More Important Than Ever

Offline retail has come to a screeching halt, now is the time set up a brand-owned e-commerce mini program to help diversify your revenue streams

Tencent recently announced an accelerated approval process for businesses to launch mini programs

Learn best practices for creating commerce mini programs, driving traffic and conversions and using connected data to increase revenue

March 31st - WeChat Initial Touchpoints: How to Optimize the New User Experience

With Chinese consumers confined to their homes, time spent online has increased dramatically. As a result, many WeChat Official Accounts have seen an uptick in new followers

In this webinar we'll focus on the core initial consumer touchpoints that a follower will engage within the first week of following the account

Optimizing these touchpoints has potential to increase acquisition, binding rates, and conversions to loyalty programs + purchases

About Chatly:

Chatly is a technology provider that is redefining the way that global companies do business on WeChat. Its enterprise SaaS product is an all-in-one suite for WeChat engagement enabling end-to-end management of a brand's entire WeChat strategy including marketing, service, sales, and commerce.

The Chatly platform is used by some of the top brands in the luxury, retail, financial services, and hospitality industries including Shiseido, MGM Resorts, Cirque du Soleil, TD Ameritrade, De Beers, Cathay Pacific, Disneyland HK, and many more.

